Big Banks Weigh Bond Sales in Risky Market: U.S. Credit Week Ahead

Josyana Joshua and Teresa Xie
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Some of Wall Street’s biggest banks are exploring potential bond sales as recession warnings flash red and earnings season gets into full swing.

Most Read from Bloomberg

This quarter’s bank-bond boom is set to be a tamer affair, with costs rising and the market’s biggest borrowers already ahead of their financing schedules.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley reported second quarter earnings on Thursday, followed by Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. on Friday. Three of the four heavyweights -- JPM, Morgan Stanley and Wells -- missed analyst estimates, piling up pressure on whether or not they will venture into the market. Citi was the sole bank among the quartet to beat estimates, but announced it will suspend stock buybacks to help meet higher capital rules -- a decision already taken by JPM.

“There’s been a lot of issuance already in the first half of this year, so it’s definitely going to be at a slower pace than what we’ve seen,” said Bloomberg Intelligence credit analyst Arnold Kakuda. “I’m expecting JPMorgan to issue more than Bank of America in the coming weeks, because they were slower in the first half of the year.” The latter is expected to report results on Monday. Kakuda also noted that Wells Fargo may remain more active, as it has the most excess capital out of the big banks.

JPM credit analysts Kabir Caprihan and Nikita Dyatlov forecast that the biggest banks will sell between $14 billion and $16 billion of bonds this month, well below the roughly $19 billion that made July the fourth-highest month for debt sales from Wall Street stalwarts, the analysts wrote in a note dated July 6. Financials currently account for over 50% of high-grade issuance, so a lower-than-usual quarter would slow overall corporate issuance further.

As the bond market searches for some stability in prices and Treasury yields, summer investment-grade debt sales are likely to remain subdued with some credits taking advantage of more positive earnings reports, Bloomberg’s Michael Gambale wrote. Projections for next week call for $25 billion to $30 billion including bank issuance, or $10 billion to $15 billion without.

Four borrowers sold about $10 billion in new debt in a volatile week with inflation-data rattling the markets. PepsiCo Inc. led the subdued week, issuing $2.5 billion of bonds which included a rare green tranche. The primary market missed weekly forecasts, the fourth underachieving week in the last five. With half of July over, volume is a paltry $23.65 billion, well under an estimated $80 billion, which is highly unlikely to be met.

High Yield

There is only one high-yield deal in syndication, the proceeds of which will help fund the buyout of metal roofing company Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. Both Deutsche Bank AG and UBS Group AG are leading marketing on the $600 million secured high-yield bond, along with a $410 million leveraged loan. The loan is being offered at a discounted price of 93 cents on the dollar, while early pricing discussions on the bond is at 92.4 cents, which equates to a yield of 10.5%. Both parts are expected to wrap next week.

Bank of America Corp. has also started sounding out investor interest for a portion of the $15 billion debt package supporting the buyout of Citrix Systems Inc. by Vista Equity Partners and Elliott Investment Management. The bulge-bracket bank is leading syndication for a $7.05 billion leveraged loan, with pre-marketing potentially kicking off as early as next week.

Meanwhile, junk bond investors turned cautious, pulling $652 million from US high-yield funds after an inflow of $889 million in the previous week. Barclays Plc remains “bearish on spreads,” and estimates default rates of 3.5-4% for high-yield bonds over the next 12 months.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • World’s Rate Laggards at ECB and BOJ Take Center Stage: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks from the euro zone to Japan are about to reveal if they can resist the global urge for aggressive monetary tightening led by the US Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergManchin in Driver’s Seat Again After Inflation Fears VindicatedIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Musk Seeks to Block ‘Warp Speed’ Twitter Trial Over $44 Billion DealThe Most Hated Justice on the Supreme CourtAlmost all economists reckon the European Central Bank on Thursday wil

  • Pfizer's Cancer Drug Partner Mulls Sale: Report

    Bloomberg reports that Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) cancer drug partner CStone Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CSPHF) in China is considering strategic options, including a sale. The report added that the Chinese firm backed by WuXi AppTec Co is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to help pan out potential bidders. WuXi AppTec is the largest shareholder in CStone with a 24.7% stake, according to the data compiled by Bloomberg. Pfizer has around a 10% stake in the company. In June, the Pfizer-CSton

  • On The Money — Semiconductor bill gets floor vote

    The Senate is eyeing a standalone bill to subsidize domestic chip production. We’ll also look at the Fed’s stock trading probe, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s most recent inflation comments and the upcoming weed decriminalization bill. But first, the Secret Service is under fire for deleting some potentially important text messages. Welcome to On The Money, your…

  • George Kittle is NFL’s best TE and it isn’t close

    George Kittle is the best all-around TE in the NFL and it's not close. #49ers

  • U.S. not expecting Saudi Arabia to immediately boost oil output

    JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) -The United States does not expect Saudi Arabia to immediately boost oil output and awaits the outcome of an OPEC+ meeting on Aug. 3, the U.S. national security adviser said on Friday, lowering expectations as U.S. President Joe Biden visits the kingdom. "I don't think you should expect a particular announcement here bilaterally because we believe any further action taken to ensure that there is sufficient energy to protect the health of the global economy, it will be done in the context of OPEC+," Jake Sullivan said. Earlier on Friday, a U.S. official had also told Reuters that Washington was not expecting any immediate output rise as a result of the visit.

  • Manchin says inflation report killed climate and tax talks with Schumer

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Friday that he told Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) this week that a report showing inflation jumping 9.1 percent in June compared to a year ago blew up the chances of him supporting a bill with climate provisions and tax reform anytime soon. Manchin told West Virginia broadcaster…

  • US Risks Talking Itself Into a Recession, Moody’s Economist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Zandi, who has been an economist for more than three decades, says he’s never seen so many people convinced that a recession is imminent. Most Read from BloombergManchin in Driver’s Seat Again After Inflation Fears VindicatedIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Musk Seeks to Block ‘Warp Speed’ Twitter Trial Over $44 Billion DealThe Most Hated Justice on the Supreme CourtAnd while he believes the US economy can still avoid such an economic downturn, sentiment

  • Elon Musk v. Twitter: a Third Powerful Player Makes Noise

    The CEO of Tesla and the management of Twitter have just started a legal battle after Musk withdrew his offer to acquire the platform.

  • Oil futures have slid below $100 as investors brace for recession, but crude traders are having to pay the most since 2008 to get hold of any right now

    "The physical market is not telling us the story that the futures market is telling us," Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank said.

  • ‘I see buying opportunities.’ How this stock trader with 40 years of experience makes money in a bear market

    Howard Kornstein, a professional trader with more than 40 years’ experience in stocks, options and futures, developed and fine-tuned his strategies while facing every imaginable market environment. “This bear market is mild,” Kornstein says. Recently, he has been accumulating shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) because there was a significant selloff.

  • Saudis Say Oil Decisions Are for OPEC+ as Biden Leaves Kingdom

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi ministers insisted that oil policy decisions would be taken according to market logic and within the OPEC+ coalition, just as US President Joe Biden wrapped up a landmark trip to the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergManchin in Driver’s Seat Again After Inflation Fears VindicatedIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Musk Seeks to Block ‘Warp Speed’ Twitter Trial Over $44 Billion DealThe Most Hated Justice on the Supreme CourtBiden said late Friday that the Sau

  • Officials beg eligible Americans to get second booster; CDC reports 'superbugs' made a comeback in pandemic: This week in COVID

    'Superbugs' return in the pandemic; Novavax gets FDA authorization; federal messaging on second booster; and more of this week's COVID news .

  • 'Szechuan Chef Curry': Little Chinese boy's basketball skills could make him the next Stephen Curry

    A video of a Chinese child basketball player showcasing his skills has gone viral, with netizens drawing comparisons between the young baller and NBA superstar Stephen Curry. Throughout the clip, which has over 57,000 likes since being uploaded to Twitter on Wednesday, it is clear that the Chinese youngster modeled his game after Stephen Curry’s deadly offensive arsenal, displaying everything from underhand floaters to shifty step-back jump shots. The video has garnered various reactions from basketball fans, with many commenting on the player’s Curry-esque skills and one even hailing him as the “Szechuan Chef Curry.”

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Marvelous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These phenomenal growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak decline of 34% for the Nasdaq.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    The right dividend stocks can shower investors with reliable passive income. Picking companies that are well-established in thriving industries with track records of dividend growth is as close to a guarantee of future dividend growth as possible. Here are three quality dividend stocks that appear positioned to grow their dividends for many more years.

  • 3 Passive Income Generators Down Between 29% and 36% to Buy On the Dip

    These three stocks offer massive long-term passive income potential thanks to their well-funded and growing dividends.

  • Rolex Daytona prices continue to slide on the resale market as the crypto crash wipes out wealth of newer collectors

    Resale prices for the most popular variant of the Cosmograph fell 16% from their peak in April, but experts say top models are still resilient.

  • ‘The worst bear market in my lifetime’: Here’s why Jim Rogers thinks stocks will decline for a long time — but he also suggests 2 shockproof assets for protection

    Rogers knows how to survive — and thrive — in turbulent times.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Piled Into as the Nasdaq Plunged During the Second Quarter

    For nearly six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has stood head and shoulders above most money managers. Since taking the reins of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $610 billion in value for shareholders, as well as led the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return in excess of 3,600,000%. Given the Oracle of Omaha's incredible track record, investors tend to pay close attention to what he and his investing team are buying and selling.

  • 10 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell

    In this article we present the list of 10 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) are some of the longest-term holdings of billionaire money manager […]