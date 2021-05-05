'There Was a Big Battle in Here': Lawyers Tour Capitol as a Crime Scene

'There Was a Big Battle in Here': Lawyers Tour Capitol as a Crime Scene
Luke Broadwater
·5 min read

WASHINGTON — “This is the speaker’s lobby,” said Thomas Loyd, the Capitol Police inspector, his voice rising so those in the back could hear. “This is where the shooting took place.”

The two dozen defense lawyers in front of him — who represented some of the 400 people charged in connection with the mob attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 — stopped chatting, looked around the carpeted corridor outside the House chamber and started taking notes.

It was the latest bizarre scene in a Congress still reeling from the most violent attack on the Capitol in centuries: a court-ordered crime scene tour.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

Federal prosecutors announced last week that they would open the building to five tours for defense counsel over the next month. In criminal cases, crime scene walk-throughs are typically associated with a shallow grave or a creek in the woods where a body is found. But they are unfolding in the ornate quarters of Congress, more recognizable as the backdrop for State of the Union addresses and legislative debates than for violent crimes.

The tours, which began on Monday and end in June, are led by police officials and give the defense lawyers a look at the corners of the building made famous during the assault, mostly via amateur cellphone videos circulated on social media and television.

There is the speaker’s lobby, where an officer shot and killed Ashli Babbitt as she tried to storm the House chamber. The chamber itself, were lawmakers put on gas masks and barricaded themselves inside as the mob beat on the door. Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite, where rioters vandalized property and posed for photographs. A rounded hall known as the crypt, one floor beneath the Rotunda, that was the site of a long struggle between the mob and the police.

“There was a big battle in here,” Loyd said, waving the lawyers toward a staircase to the crypt. “You can take pictures.”

In many ways, life at the Capitol is moving on from the deadly attack on Jan. 6. An uneasy détente between Republicans and Democrats has emerged in some quarters as limited bipartisan talks have resumed. Bills with no chance of passing are once again being introduced. Petty squabbles over slights have reemerged.

But the two-hour Capitol tour on Monday was another reminder of the lasting ramifications of an assault that injured 140 officers and killed five. Those charged with being involved hail from across the country — 43 states and the District of Columbia — evidence of how far former President Donald Trump’s false claims and lies about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election spread in the buildup to the assault.

Organizers did not respond to an advance request from The New York Times to cover one of the tours. But a reporter witnessed one in progress on Monday in public areas of the Capitol and was able to see and hear much of it. Wearing a press badge, he did not identify himself and was not asked to do so.

The tour guide had firsthand knowledge of the events on Jan. 6, when he was on duty; an internal memo later praised Loyd, the commander of the department’s Capitol Division, for fighting “shoulder to shoulder” with the rank and file.

The inspector “did not retreat inside the building to attempt to ‘lead’ from his office,” according to a memo written by members of the division. “He did not stay back, away from the line, to avoid any physical conflict, but rather pulled officers off the line and took their place so they could receive medical attention.”

As he led lawyers through the building on Monday, Loyd showed them the spot where a police officer was crushed in a door and where rioters climbed exterior walls to break in. He pointed out which windows were broken and which doors breached. He showed his tour group where Sens. Chuck Schumer and Mitt Romney had fled, narrowly avoiding coming face to face with members of the mob.

“You may have seen video of a guy using a shield to break in. That happened right down there,” Loyd said, pointing toward the Senate wing of the building.

He referred to different parts of the battle as a “last stand” for different wings of the complex and said the parliamentarian’s office had sustained the worst damage. As a normal tour guide would, Loyd also pointed out the historic nature of the events that the group had seen unfold on television, including the aftermath of the riot, when National Guard troops were deployed to protect the Capitol.

“We haven’t had soldiers sleeping in the Rotunda since the War of 1812,” he said.

While much of the walk-through was routine, there were dramatic moments in Loyd’s retelling, including his account of the heroism of Officer Eugene Goodman, who was credited with saving the lives of members of Congress on Jan. 6.

“Officer Goodman leads them up the stairs, he pauses, and he continues to lead them on,” the inspector said as the group stood near the Senate chamber. “This is where Officer Goodman makes sure everyone, including the vice president, is safe.”

In laying out the rules for the tour in a letter last week, Emory Cole, an assistant U.S. attorney, told lawyers that they were not allowed to bring guests or take photographs, unless approved by the Capitol Police.

“Questions about the events of Jan. 6 will not be permitted,” Cole wrote.

Some lawyers on the tour asked to see the offices of certain senators. Others wanted to photograph the riot shields that still lean against the wall in a hallway. (That request was denied.)

“Folks, please don’t take photos into the window,” Loyd said at one point.

Some members of the group marveled at what they were witnessing, calling it an experience they had never imagined. When a lawyer asked Loyd about the breaches, he explained how rioters had broken multiple widows and entrances at several wings seemingly simultaneously.

“Yes,” he said, “we got overwhelmed.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • Five killed in machete attack at Brazil nursery

    Three small children and two staff members die in the attack in a small town in the southern region.

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • Biden bemused by GOP infighting over Liz Cheney: ‘I don’t understand the Republicans’

    Liz Cheney’s days in GOP leadership appear numbered

  • ‘Catastrophic’: How Facebook’s Trump ban could upend his plans for 2024

    45 is locked out of his campaign’s massive fundraising, organising and information-gathering arm

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • JFK’s secret letters to Swedish mistress put up for auction: ‘You are wonderful and I miss you’

    Former president wrote intimate notes Gunilla von Post weeks before marriage in 1953

  • CureVac says well on track to request vaccine approval as planned

    Germany's CureVac is on track to file for European approval of its COVID-19 vaccine as early as this month because high infection rates among trial participants are bringing a read-out on efficacy within closer reach. "The cases are coming in fast," Chief Executive Franz-Werner Haas told Reuters. Since starting out in 2000, the biotech firm has focused on so-called messenger RNA (mRNA), a drug and vaccine technology that has also become the recent focus of the European union's procurement negotiations.

  • Nicola Sturgeon is waging war against the Union, warns Gordon Brown

    Inequality will "last until doomsday" under the SNP because Nicola Sturgeon is obsessed with waging "a war against the Union" rather than improving the lives of ordinary Scots, Gordon Brown has said. Mr Brown, a former Labour prime minister, said nationalists would not tackle the "crime" of child poverty, which the First Minister has insisted will be a priority if she is re-elected, because in reality they spend "all their waking hours trying to change our borders". Scottish Labour deployed its biggest name on the eve of the Holyrood elections at a pre-election "drive-in" rally in a car park in Glasgow Southside, where Anas Sarwar is going head-to-head with Ms Sturgeon. In a passionate speech, Mr Brown – seen as having played an influential role in defeating the separatists at the 2014 referendum – repeatedly attacked the SNP’s record in government. He said the party had been unable to address problem with mental health services, NHS waiting lists, social care and plummeting standards in education over their 14 years in government, so would "never solve the problems now" amid the challenges of the Covid pandemic. "We want to end child poverty, the SNP want to end the United Kingdom," Mr Brown, 70, told Labour activists. "They spend all their waking hours trying to change our borders, we spend all our waking hours trying to change society. "They're fighting a war against the Union, we're fighting a war against poverty, deprivation, ill health, illiteracy. I tell you this – given their obsession with independence, economic inequality and social injustice would last until doomsday if the SNP is all that confronts it."

  • EU puts up guard to Chinese firms, cools on trade deal

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union took steps on Wednesday to guard against economic competition from China that it deems unfair, a sign of growing distrust after Western sanctions over rights abuses and Chinese retaliation. The bloc's executive arm, the European Commission, unveiled plans to cut dependency on Chinese and other foreign suppliers in six strategic areas, and to limit the ability of companies supported by foreign subsidies to buy EU businesses or take part in public tenders. EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager told a news conference there have been rules controlling state aid from European governments for 60 years, but none to stop foreign subsidies being used to buy up firms inside the 27-nation bloc.

  • What did Trump post to get himself banned from Facebook?

    Facebook Oversight Board announces decision on ex-president’s access to platform

  • He hid in dumpster after stabbing his brother-in-law to death, cops say. He’s behind bars

    When she heard her husband scream “Mamita, Mamita,” in the middle of the night, she was jarred out of sleep and ran downstairs to find droplets of blood leading from the kitchen to the living room, police said.

  • Seychelles brings back curbs despite vaccination success

    A third of the active cases in the country involve people who have had two vaccine doses.

  • GOP leaders have turned on Liz Cheney and support replacing her with Trump backer Elise Stefanik

    Cheney's opposition to Trump has enraged her colleagues, leading to further moves aimed at unseating her as House Republican Conference Chair.

  • Human remains found inside bears suspected of killing and eating dogwalker

    ‘We will not risk the chance that this could happen to someone else,’ park manager says

  • Steve Scalise supports ouster of no 3 House Republican leader Liz Cheney amid GOP revolt against her

    The House Minority Whip has endorsed Rep Elise Stefanik to take over Ms Cheney’s leadership role

  • Bill and Melinda Gates: A life in pictures

    Images of the couple, who set up the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, after they announce their divorce.

  • Donald Trump: What has the ex-president been doing since he left office?

    Former commander-in-chief busy calling into cable news channels, firing out press releases and posting on ‘glorified blog’ away from social media spotlight

  • Family of teenage girl shot, killed at Concord Mills files wrongful death lawsuit

    The lawsuit names the suspects in the shooting, the mall, a restaurant and the mall owner.

  • White House tells states to use or lose their COVID-19 vaccine supply

    States where supply exceeds demand could give their unordered vaccines to states where they're more urgently needed, The Post reported.

  • Alan Cochrane: The SNP may need to work with Alex Salmond's Alba to keep a pro-independence majority

    Nicola Sturgeon may have to go to Alex Salmond and his new political party Alba to hold onto a pro-independence government after this week's election says the former Scottish editor of the Telegraph, Alan Cochrane. Barring a major upset, it looks as though the Scottish National Party will emerge as the biggest party in the Scottish Parliament after Thursday's election. But what is at stake is whether they get the 65 seats they need to have an overall majority. Speaking on Chopper's Politics, which you can listen to on the player above, Mr Cochrane explained that he thought that the polls were missing potential votes for Alex Salmond's new Alba party. "The polls are suggesting he's not going to do at all well, but I suspect, as do many of the psephologists, that the polls are missing his votes. I think he'll get a couple of seats, I think he'll certainly be elected in the North East which is his old stamping ground." "I was talking to some strategists yesterday and he's more popular in the North East of Scotland than say Nicola Sturgeon with nationalists. So he'll get a seat there, and if he gets two or three others he could be in a position to influence the overall nationalist independence majority in the parliament." That would see Alba and Alex Salmond in talks with the SNP and Nicola Sturgeon about giving a majority to the independence cause, leading to the pair having to work together again. Together they led the campaign for Scotland to become independent from the UK, with Mr Salmond then head of the SNP and Ms Sturgeon his deputy. They then spectacularly fell out in 2018 after Ms Sturgeon refused to intervene in a Scottish Government probe into sexual harassment complaints against Mr Salmond. They further soured when he publicly accused the First Minister of lying to Parliament over her handling of the claims against him. On how the option of the pair joining forces again would go down, Alan Cochrane says "Nicola will absolutely hate that. She will hate having to deal with Alex, because they have been at daggers drawn now for years." Listen to Christopher Hope's full interview with Alan Cochrane, on Chopper's Politics podcast, along with author Kevin Meagher and electoral expert Martin Baxter, using the audio player at the top of this article or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favourite podcast app.