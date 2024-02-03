Big Bear bald eagles care for 3 eggs as global fans root for successful hatching

A California bald eagle couple is now caring for three eggs as their loyal international following monitors the little family with bated breath.

Jackie and Shadow have been taking turns keeping the clutch warm since Jackie laid the first egg on Jan. 25; the other two followed on Jan. 28 and 31. Their nest sits high above the small mountain town of Big Bear, and their lives are on display 24 hours a day on a webcam.

"Jackie and Shadow are running a smooth well-organized household for their new 'party of five,'" according to a Facebook post by Friends of Big Bear Valley, which runs the webcam and monitors all of Jackie and Shadow's milestones.

Jackie and Shadow switch egg-warming shifts on Feb. 2, 2024. The pair were caring for three eggs.

"They could have three little newly hatched chicks scurrying around the nest in just about a month or so!" says the post.

'Way to go, Jackie!'

This year's eggs are the couple's first since two eggs failed to hatch last year. Since Jackie and Shadow first mated about six years ago, they've had at least 14 eggs, including the newest ones. Of those, only two ultimately survived.

The couple's struggles have their fans extra hopeful and excited this time around.

"OMG, Jackie is such a Queen!!!" wrote one follower on a Facebook post about the latest egg. "She doesn't even seemed phased by the howling winds while giving birth!!!!"

And another: "I love these eagles so much and look forward to every spring to see what is in store for us! Way to go Jackie! Shadow must be so proud."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Big Bear bald eagles Jackie, Shadow care for 3 new eggs