Big Bear man arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit from Victorville to Barstow

A Big Bear man was arrested after leading sheriff’s deputies on a traffic pursuit from Victorville to Barstow, authorities said.

Brett Thomas Badger, 34, remained at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on Monday, with bail set at $100,000, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s booking records.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that on March 3, deputies located a 2019 Kia Sportage that was reported stolen out of Big Bear the previous day.

When deputies attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Badger, failed to yield and led deputies on a pursuit from Victorville to Barstow.

Toward the end of the nearly 30-mile pursuit, Badger struck a parked vehicle and ran inside a business, where he barricaded himself inside a public bathroom with one additional occupant still inside.

Deputies were able to successfully arrest Badger and rescue the occupant.

Badger was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, evading a peace officer, vehicle theft, and false imprisonment, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

