Big Bear man arrested on suspicion that the possessed child pornography

An investigation has led to the arrest of a 43-year-old man from Big Bear on suspicion that he possessed and distributed child pornography.

Mathew James Armstrong remained at the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station on Thursday, with bail set at $25,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear on Friday in San Bernardino Superior Court, booking records show.

On Wednesday, detectives from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station arrested Armstrong for possession and distribution of child pornography, sheriff’s officials said.

The arrest follows a month-long investigation stemming from a Cyber-Tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to authorities, who said the Cyber-Tip identified Armstrong as the suspect in this case.

Through investigation, detectives determined Armstrong shared child pornography via the internet. A search warrant was served at his residence in the 1400 block of S. Green Oaks Court.

During that time, additional evidence was seized for forensic analysis. Armstrong was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station on felony charges.

Detectives believe there may be unreported victims of child pornography possessed by Armstrong.

Anyone who believes they may be an unreported victim is urged to contact Detective R. Weddel at the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station at 909-866-0100. Anonymous reports can be made by calling WETIP at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or online at wetip.com.

