Big Bend ministry launches new scholarship for women to pursue vocational training

The former site of the Wisdom's Wellspring residential facility in the Big Bend area.

Wisdom’s Wellspring — a ministry that started after an encounter with a young student sleeping in her car while attending college — has launched a scholarship for women in vocational training.

The “Wisdom to Work” need-based scholarship provides recipients with $1,000 per semester for vocational training through Tallahassee Community College’s TCC2Work program or at Lively Technical College. The initiative also marks the organization’s first program after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mentoring young women and helping them find the education and resources that they need to transform their life and turn it around is really what we’re about,” Wisdom’s Wellspring Board of Directors Chair Laura Lambert said.

Wisdom’s Wellspring Board of Directors Chair Laura Lambert.

Established in 2012 and founded by the Rev. Alyce Parmer, the nonprofit ministry serves the Big Bend region and is dedicated to the advancement and empowerment of women through education and mentorship.

Although Wisdom's Wellspring once ran a residential facility, which supported over 30 women as they participated in a two-year program of transformation, the facility was closed in March 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

But Parmer believes the new scholarship program shows the impact the ministry continues to have on the community.

“Wisdom's Wellspring still does good work in the Big Bend area for women who are at high risk for homelessness, abusive relationships and dependency of all kinds,” Parmer said.

Reverend Alyce Parmer, a Methodist minister, is founder of the Big Bend area ministry Wisdom's Wellspring.

Scholarship recipients are paired with a mentor while provided financial aid each semester. They're also required to complete at least one hour of community service every month.

While the organization’s first scholarship recipient was selected in the fall, the leadership team hopes to have three recipients every year and is looking for January applicants.

The organization hopes to one day have a residential program running again and also wants to expand by assisting young men, but the goals are a part of a three to five year plan, according to Lambert.

“We're excited about this new path,” Lambert said. “We were really concerned that we were going to have to close the ministry completely, but we feel like God opened this door for us to continue.”

For more information

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis at least one month prior to their chosen vocational training program’s start date, and students must maintain a good academic standing to receive the funding. To learn more about the Wisdom’s Wellspring scholarship, visit www.wisdomswellspring.org/aboutus.html.

