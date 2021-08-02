Big Block 1969 Chevy Camaro Swings For The Fences

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Crank the volume!

There are few sounds which are as heavenly as a 502ci Big Block Chevy V8 rumbling with that characteristic throatiness, then revving until it absolutely sings. You get that and more with this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS. The classic American muscle car is powerful and beautiful, giving it that kind of swagger which even Ford and Mopar guys have to admire, whether they want to admit it or not.

This ’69 Camaro SS belongs to a guy named Tony, who just happens to build quite a few badass cars. He was featured on AutotopiaLA before with a cool Chevelle, so we can see why Shawn had him back on. And while this build isn’t exactly going to blast down the drag strip at record-setting times, it’s still cool enough to make anyone just watching it want more.

image credit: YouTube

Thanks to an Edelbrock kit, that Big Block 502 has been built for better performance. There’s also a more aggressive QA1 suspension up front, hydraulic Wilwood disc brakes, custom wheels, plus there’s a custom exhaust system for just the right level of bass.

One of the big things Tony keeps mentioning about this ’69 Camaro is that it’s reliable. That might sound laughable to some, but not everyone likes to have a tow truck service phone number saved in their contacts, even if they do own a classic.

image credit: YouTube

Some might be horrified to find out Tony modified a Camaro RS/SS, which this was one of those rarities from the factory, because changing such a unicorn from OE spec is apparently blasphemous. Tony doesn’t seem to care about that at all. He saw something that was cool but he could improve upon and he arguably did just that. Sure, purists won’t like the results not because they objectively think his modifications are awful, but that doesn’t mean you have to agree with everything he did to the car.

Check out the video and tell us if you think Tony got this build right or if he should’ve done some things different.

