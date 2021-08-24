Big Block '76 Buick Electra Custom Is Moved By 600-HP

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This big beautiful land boat boasts bodacious power.

The concept of a big car with even bigger power specs is not exactly something that has never been done. However, few have ever seen a car like this. While most would most likely scoff at the idea of racing this beast, it is always down for a good thrashing. Leaving on-lookers amazed and opponents in the dust, this 1976 Buick Electra is beyond powerful. Dropping jaws seem to be this car’s specialty as you would never expect this gigantic boat to beat Chargers, Challengers, and muscle cars alike on the regular. Well, that's exactly what this thing specializes in.

Under the hood of this 4,500lbs vehicle sits the original 455 ci Buick V8 which had originally produced just 205 horsepower. While this was probably underrated from the factory, the abysmal power output was nowhere near enough for this mad man with a plan. This issue was resolved in due time after some modification and tuning by TA Performance. This included a cam upgrade, performance cylinder heads, and some other intense modifications that add up to a whopping 580 horsepower. All of the brute strength translates onto the pavement, without much hesitation, in the form of burnt rubber and shocked crowds of witnesses.

While the car's exterior remains mostly stock, apart from a few accents here and there, it is incredibly easy to tell that this thing is packing. This is mostly due to the TA headers, X-pipe, and the Black Widow exhaust system that accompanies it. You hear it before you see it, and that's how we like it. The wheels are 20-inch black wheels that were purchased through a close friend who had unfortunately previously passed away. This keeps with the theme of sentimental value as the car itself was purchased from the owner's children’s godfather. As incredible and surprising as it is, the car serves as a reminder to never judge a book by its cover, because it might just leave you in the dust.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.