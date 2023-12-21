‘It’s like a big blur for me,’ says Belltown shooting suspect in new video of arrest

New video KIRO 7 received on Wednesday gives us our first glimpse of police arresting the man suspected of shooting and killing a pregnant woman in Belltown in June.

In the last week, Cordell Goosby has been found competent to stand trial.

The new video shows Goosby lying facedown on the ground, not even a block from where Eina Kwon was shot and killed. Police had him in cuffs and then Goosby started talking to them.

“No weapon at all I promise you that it’s on the ground somewhere,” he said. “I blacked out it’s like a big blur for me. These people wanted to see me do this and go to this extent, so what happened, you keep saying do what? You know everything I know, think I’m going to go that deep?”

What he said next is appears to be a confusing stream of consciousness, yelling and going on to claim that someone in a car had been riding around following him and harassing him all day.

Documents outlining a psych evaluation include an extensive history of drug use including alcohol, marijuana, mushrooms, MDMA, PCP, and opioids. Goosby claimed they were all forms of self-medication for pre-diagnosed schizophrenia.

However, evaluators said his actions over the last few months did not indicate the symptoms of any major mental disorders.

His trial is currently slated to begin in March.

We are still going through all of the videos and reports. We will have updates for you throughout the newscast.