Big, bodacious and breathtaking: Fat Bear Week celebrates the brown titans of Alaska

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·3 min read

In southwest Alaska, the bulky brown titans wandering around with bellies full of salmon can only mean one thing: Fat Bear Week is here.

Late summer and early fall at Katmai National Park and Preserve is a glorious time for the estimated 2,220 brown bears that call the 4-million acre park home. Katmai is also home to the Brooks River, where thousands of salmon swim from June through September.

As the brown bears of the park prepare for hibernation, they've got one thing on their minds: eating as much of that salmon as they can – and packing on weight.

The national park first celebrated the gigantic bears by putting on Fat Bear Tuesday in 2014 where people could choose which bear looked the fattest. The contest's popularity took off, turning a single day into a weeklong celebration that has since continued to captivate fans across the country.

"Fat Bear Week has become a highly anticipated event," Lian Law, visual information specialist at the park and lead for Fat Bear Week, told USA TODAY. "This is a fun competition, it has a good dose of humor and we get to learn a lot."

480 Otis was crowned the 2021 Fat Bear Week champion, his fourth time winning the event.
480 Otis was crowned the 2021 Fat Bear Week champion, his fourth time winning the event.

Law added people do more than just take part in the March Madness-style competition. She said she's seen people create campaign posters for their favorite bears, make music playlists for them and even have watch parties for the bracket reveal. When some people make their way to the park, they go in hopes of spotting their favorite bear.

"It really never ceases to amaze me to see how fans respond to it," Law said. "People are really invested in not only Fat Bear Week, but our bears in general."

While the competition is fun in nature, Law said Fat Bear Week allows the park to inform fans about the challenges bears face. The abundance of salmon is important to bear survival, the park says.

When bears go into hibernation, they can lose one-third of their weight since they aren't eating or drinking, relying on their fat reserves to keep them going throughout the winter. Cubs also have high mortality rates because hunting challenges, so having more food available helps them out.

"We get to highlight all sorts of challenges that bears face as they live out their wild and natural lives," Law said. "It's the reason we have Fat Bear Week in the first place."

Meet the champion of chonk: 480 Otis, your 2021 Fat Bear Week Champion and four-time winner

Watch: Two bear cubs caught in a tussle outside of a cabin as mama bear watches from a distance

The celebration began last week when the park hosted Fat Bear Week Junior, the second time doing so. The winner was 909's Yearling with over 14,000 votes.

The anticipated main event kicks off on Monday when the park announces which bears will be competing for the right to be the 2022 Fat Bear Week champion, with the competition running from Oct. 5-11.

Last year, there were nearly 800,000 total votes casted as 480 Otis won his fourth title. This year, the goal is one million.

The popularity may increase this year, but in reality, they have zero idea they are celebrities. The winning bear doesn't get anything, but if they ever learned about their fame and glory, Law said they wouldn't be arrogant.

"They probably don't care at all. They're just like, 'Oh, we're all fat bears, so we're all doing great.'"

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fat Bear Week 2022: Competition honoring Alaska brown bears is here

Recommended Stories

  • If Your Body Looks Like This, You May Have Too Much Visceral Fat

    Is your belly fat starting to feel uncomfortable, even if you're otherwise in shape? Visceral fat doesn't only affect people who are overweight—it's possible to have a "beer belly" no matter what your physique. "As your waistline expands, so does your risk of cardiovascular disease," explains Dr. Osama Hamdy, medical director of the Obesity Clinical Program at Harvard-affiliated Joslin Diabetes Center. A waistline of 40 inches or more for a man or 35 inches or more for a woman puts you in the vi

  • Ukrainian Label TTSWTRS Unveils “Fractale” Collection

    Ukrainian label TTSWTRS continues to delve into the realm of the future with the release of its new...

  • NFL Week 4 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

    Here are the NFL Week 4 betting odds from across the league.

  • Thailand’s out-of-work elephants are going online for their money

    Drop in tourism is killing the national animal’s traditional trade

  • Bears don't capitalize on chances in falling to Giants 20-12

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The Chicago Bears had a chance to win for the third time in four games under new coach Matt Eberflus - until they did everything possible to prevent it. Chicago settled for four field goals, including three inside the red zone, gave up 262 yards rushing and lost two fumbles, including one on a punt with 2:01 to play, in dropping a 20-12 decision to the New York Giants on Sunday. The story has been the same for the Bears (2-2) all season.

  • UN: 5.7 million Pakistani flood victims to face food crisis

    The United Nations humanitarian agency is warning that about 5.7 million Pakistani flood survivors will face a serious food crisis in the next three months, as the death toll from the deluge rose on Monday. Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority reported that floods fueled by abnormally heavy monsoon rains have killed 1,695 people, affected 33 million, damaged more than 2 million homes and displaced hundreds of thousands now living in tents or makeshift homes. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in its latest report Saturday said the current floods are expected to exacerbate food insecurity in Pakistan and said 5.7 million people in flood-affected areas will be facing a food crisis between September and November.

  • Fort Myers chef feeds hungry hurricane survivors for free

    With food more a luxury than a given in this ravaged city after Hurricane Ian, a local man is feeding hundreds of his neighbors and going beyond the basic food

  • 10 of the Best Sam's Club Deals for October 2022

    Given the global drama of the past few years, it may be difficult to believe that another holiday season is just around the corner. In fact, 38% of Americans plan to cut their holiday spending this year. If you're preparing to nest in for the winter, Sam's Club has a couple of great deals for you.

  • Federal response to Hurricane Ian very positive ‘from day 1’: Sen. Marco Rubio

    ABC News’ Jon Karl interviews Florida Sen. Marco Rubio on “This Week.”

  • With grit and determination, wiener dogs race for glory and treats at Florida festival

    See the wiener dogs with grit and determination that competed in the third annual wiener dog race in Port St. Lucie, Florida, during Oktoberfest.

  • How social media reacted to Colorado firing head coach Karl Dorrell

    Twitter has been lively following the firing of Karl Dorrell

  • King Charles’ Aides Ask: Can Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Be Stopped’?

    DAVID ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesWelcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Page turnerWhat is and what isn’t in Prince Harry’s memoir, and if and when the book will actually be published, continues to be royal mystery numero uno.What is known so far: there is a memoir, it has apparently been finished, and previous reports have Harry wanting to rewrite sections of it, and p

  • Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse hosted final dinner service at flagship location

    The steakhouse is moving into the old Macy's building.

  • Colorado fires Karl Dorrell after miserable 0-5 start

    The Buffaloes are the worst Power Five team in college football in 2022.

  • Alaskan Malamute Howls Across Norwegian Harbor in Viral Video We Can't Resist

    He's announcing his arrival in the best way.

  • Majestic Bald Eagle Spotted in Minnesota Neighborhood

    A woman driving in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington had an awe-inspiring encounter recently, when a bald eagle swooped down and landed on a lawn as she drove by.Lily Harder said on Twitter she was in shock after what she initially thought was a duck turned out to be a “huge bald eagle”.After the eagle landed up ahead of her car, Harder said they “had a moment just looking at each other, me in complete awe of this magnificent creature. I feel like it wanted to tell me something. I hope to figure out what. I know I’ll never forget this moment.”According to the Department of Natural Resources the biggest population of nesting bald eagles outside of Alaska is found in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Credit: Lily Harder via Storyful

  • Zendaya Sports a Daring Look During Paris Fashion Week, Plus Cher, Whoopi Goldberg and More

    From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

  • Insurers may face up to $57 billion in Hurricane Ian bills- Verisk

    The industry projection includes estimated wind, storm surge, and inland flood losses resulting from Ian's landfalls in both Florida and South Carolina, Verisk said. However, the estimate range, the lower end of which was $42 billion, does not include elements such as losses to the National Flood Insurance Program and any potential impacts of litigation or social inflation that could lead to a total insured industry loss of $60 billion. The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed past 80 on Sunday as embattled residents in Florida and the Carolinas grappled with a recovery expected to cost tens of billions of dollars, and some officials faced criticism over their response to the storm.

  • Resident: Sanibel Island will rebuild after Ian

    A photographer who helps chronicle life on Florida's Sanibel Island stayed there during Hurricane Ian. Chuck Larsen with Santiva Chronicle.com was rescued and is now in Orlando. He says he believes the Sanibel community will rebuild. (Oct. 3)

  • Putin allies bashed Russia's retreat from a city in Ukraine, calling military leaders 'garbage' and saying they should be sent 'barefoot with machine guns straight to the front'

    After Russian troops retreated from Lyman, a Ukrainian city Putin claimed was part of Russia, powerful Putin supporters ripped military leadership.