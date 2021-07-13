Big bond given to shooting suspect

Jul. 13—A shooting in Maysville left one man with a gunshot injury to a leg and a suspect in jail facing a couple of formal criminal charges.

The incident in a Maysville neighborhood came last week, while a court arraignment Monday now has 30-year-old Lee Sullivan Winzer Jr. behind bars on a $100,000 bond.

Adding to the drama is Nicole Lessenden, 29, who faces a single count of accessory for aiding Winzer by driving him away from the shooting scene.

A filed affidavit shows when Maysville police arrived in the 400 block of First Street early Friday evening, July 9 they found the injured man, Kevin Humphrey, who told them Winzer left with his girlfriend.

No information was available on what happened in the moments that led up to the shooting incident.

Lessender, who was later found north of Maysville, claimed to have dropped Winzer off at a church in McClain County. Officers learned he was actually in Purcell, where police there soon located him and took him into custody.

Winzer told authorities he had thrown two guns into Maysville's lake before traveling to Purcell.

"I threw them as far as I could into the Maysville lake," Winzer told one officer.

"Lee verbally stated multiple time, 'I was not trying to kill him. I just shot him in the leg," stated officer Shane Rich in his affidavit filed in the case.

Lessenden later filled out a written statement admitting she drove Winzer away after the shooting and she had initially lied to police about his whereabouts.

Humphrey was taken to a hospital and treated for his leg injury before being released.

Winzer was given two felony charges — assault and battery with deadly weapon and possession of firearm after former felony conviction.

Court records show Winzer had a felony drug conviction in California five years ago.