Big boom rattles Bluewell area; officials investigating cause

Dec. 1—Emergency officials in Mercer County are still trying to identify the source of a loud boom or explosion-type noise that was reported this morning in the Bluewell, Montcalm and Bramwell areas.

At least one person reported that their house shook, but not damage has been reported to date to any structures.

Mercer County Emergency Services Director Keith Gunnoe said the source of the loud boom is still being investigated. One possibility was an earthquake.

Although the United States Geological Survey hasn't reported any seismic activity to date in West Virginia, Giunnoe said a site at Virginia Tech that monitors seismographic activity did show a "blip" this morning in Mercer County.

"Why the USGS or no one else has come out and said that I don't know," Gunnoe said.

However, Gunnoe said you also don't typically hear a loud boom with an earthquake.

Thus the source of the loud noise is still unknown.

"I haven't been able to confirm either yet," Gunnoe said. "We've sent fire departments out all over that part of the county, but no one has found anything. There has been no reported damage to any structures."

Gunnoe said the first call involved an individual who reported that their house shook, and that they heard what they thought was an explosion on Old Bramwell Road.

As of 11 a.m., the source of the noise was still unknown.

"Other than just this blip, I can't confirm that it was an earthquake," Gunnoe said. "And I'm not aware of any fault (lines) on that end of the county."

Gunnoe said a military jet can also cause a sonic boom, but no such sightings were immediately reported Friday.

A Virginia Tech professor said equipment at the university did not detect an earthquake.

"It wasn't an earthquake," said Professor Martin Chapman with the Department of Geosciences at Virginia Tech. "I don't know what it was. We didn't record it in Blacksburg."

"Our seismographs in Blacksburg didn't pick up any disturbance there," he stated.

Sometimes supersonic aircraft generate sonic booms over the region and occasionally a celestial object like a meteor entering the atmosphere could create such a loud sound, Martin said, adding a meteor was unlikely since those events usually impact a large area. He had not heard any other reports of loud booms in the region.

Martin was asked whether the collapse of an underground mine or a cave could have caused the loud boom, but such an event would have been detected by Virginia Tech's equipment, he said.

"We've got a lot of mysteries around here," Martin said.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens