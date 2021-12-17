Big box stores seek crackdown on organized shoplifting

Dec. 17—CUMBERLAND — Retailers are sounding the alarm bell on what they say is a deluge of sophisticated shoplifting descending on their stores.

Dubbed "organized retail crime," Home Depot lobbyist Brian Hudson told Cobb lawmakers that criminal groups are making a killing off the theft and resale of high-value merchandise.

"It's an issue that is facing retailers all across the country, big and small ... criminals are coming into our stores and they're stealing drills and they're stealing, you name it — all kinds of different stuff, batteries, and then they're selling them," Hudson said.

Compounding the problem, Hudson said, is that for safety reasons or otherwise, many retailers have instructed loss prevention officers not to intervene when a cart full of stolen goods goes rolling out the door.

"To hire and train a loss prevention department, especially a competent one, costs money," security consultant Chris McGoey told the Los Angeles Times. Some retailers have found that the cost of the merchandise recovered by security staff was lower than the cost of employing them. "It's almost cheaper to do nothing and just take the loss" on that basis, McGoey said, "but then you pile liability on top, it's a no-brainer."

Legislation

Georgia legislators already passed a bill this past year establishing "organized retail crime" as a felony offense. The definition includes anyone who steals $25,000 or more of merchandise within a six-month period. Co-sponsored by now former state Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, and state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, Gov. Brian Kemp signed off on the bill at the Cobb Chamber's offices in May.

Industry lobbyists like Hudson want the legislature to go further in January.

"We're looking to require these online marketplaces .... Amazon, eBay, I mean, Etsy, some of these others, that are basically online pawn shops in some respects — we want transparency," Hudson told legislators during a Dec. 7 meeting of the Cobb Legislative Delegation.

Story continues

It's largely on these secondary retail websites, he said, that the stolen merchandise ends up getting sold.

"We would like legislation to pass in Georgia that requires these online marketplaces to actually verify who their sellers are. So when you and your family members are online, and you're buying whatever out of Amazon or eBay, you know that it's a reputable seller, and that they are the rightful owner of that property."

A bill to do just what Hudson outlined and combat online reselling is being prepared for the session by state Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell.

"When you go in to sell something at a pawn shop, you have to show ID, you have to do this — you know, there's controls in place," Albers said. But when it comes to online marketplaces, "they've not done a good job at all. They've not been good stewards of that process."

Albers' bill would require those sites to step up their requirements for identification and registration, so that law enforcement can trace the flow of stolen goods.

"This is going to really be a very big consumer protection bill," he added.

Officials of all stripes have seized on the issue as a law and order lightning rod. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr touted his work to combat "skyrocketing" theft in a press release announcing his endorsement by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine, announcing the April conviction of two people who resold over $5 million in stolen goods, declared his office would "continue to work with retailers and manufacturers to combat organized retail crime that is made easier and more lucrative by the ease by which stolen product can be sold online."

Pattern of decline

Independent analysis, however, has cast doubt on the narrative that organized theft is fast approaching crisis levels. The Los Angeles Times reported this week that the best available estimates of organized theft from the country's largest retail industry group, the National Retail Federation, put losses at around 0.07% of total sales.

Indeed, despite of the rash of attention organized theft has received, larceny — theft of property without force or forced entry — has been on the wane for decades now, according to FBI crime statistics.

That trend is mirrored locally. The Marietta Police Department does not report shoplifting as its own category of crime, but larceny offenses (which includes shoplifting) declined 16% from 2015 to 2020.

The Cobb County Police Department doesn't have similar breakdowns by year, but records showed that since 2019, the overwhelming majority — nearly 94% — of shoplifting arrests have been for amounts of $500 or less.

Officer Chuck McPhilamy, spokesman for the Marietta Police Department, said the department has partnered with several of the city's major retailers — Target, Walmart, and Home Depot, among others — to step up security at local stores and head off any potential for major theft. But the department has yet to see any major outbreaks of the online resale problem Albers' bill seeks to combat.

The Los Angeles Times' Sam Dean contributed reporting to this story.