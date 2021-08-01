Big brains may have helped birds survive dinosaur-killing asteroid

Big brains may have helped birds survive dinosaur-killing asteroid
NALA ROGERS | INSIDE SCIENCE
·2 min read

This is an Inside Science story.

Just a few million years before an asteroid killed nearly all dinosaurs on Earth, a creature resembling a small albatross with teeth flew through the Cretaceous skies. The creature, known as Ichthyornis, is considered an early bird -- but not part of the lucky lineage that survived the mass extinction and gave rise to modern birds.

MORE: Extreme heat causing baby birds to injure themselves after fleeing hot nests

Now, a newly discovered Ichthyornis fossil sheds light on why some early birds survived the asteroid-triggered catastrophe known as the K-Pg extinction, while close relatives like Ichthyornis perished. The key may have been a vastly expanded forebrain -- a trait that all modern birds possess, but Ichthyornis and other extinct lineages lack.

The earliest known bird is Archaeopteryx, which lived about 84 million years before the K-Pg extinction. Archaeopteryx shared a similar brain shape with nonbird dinosaurs and reptiles, with the cerebellum and optic lobes arranged in a straight line behind a modest-sized forebrain. In contrast, the forebrains of all modern birds are hugely enlarged, spreading above the optic lobes and pushing the whole brain into a new arrangement.

There are dozens of other known bird species that lived between Archaeopteryx and the K-Pg extinction, but until now, researchers had no idea how their brains were shaped. That's because bird skeletons are extremely brittle, and none of the other surviving fossils were preserved in enough detail.

PHOTO: An example of the skeleton of an Ichthyornis is displayed in an undated stock image. (Ghedo via Wikipedia)
PHOTO: An example of the skeleton of an Ichthyornis is displayed in an undated stock image. (Ghedo via Wikipedia)

"Usually one of the first things that happens is the skull gets crushed," said Christopher Torres, a paleo-ornithologist at Ohio University in Athens. "What makes our new specimen of Ichthyornis so special is that it preserves a nearly complete skull."

Ichthyornis is one of the closest known relatives of living birds, and the new specimen lived just 5 million years before the K-Pg extinction. Thus, it likely shared many traits with the ancestors of modern birds. But Torres and his colleagues found that it had a relatively small forebrain, like Archaeopteryx and more distantly related dinosaurs.

MORE: One of the world's biggest-ever new dinosaur species found

There were probably multiple factors that helped the ancestors of modern birds survive, noted Torres. Still, the new findings suggest an enlarged forebrain could be part of what gave them their edge. The forebrain orchestrates many high-level cognitive tasks, and it tends to be enlarged in highly intelligent animals. Torres suspects that early birds with big forebrains were better able to change their behavior in response to the chaotic climate conditions following the asteroid impact.

"Because the ancestor of living birds already had that expanded forebrain, it was uniquely capable -- it was uniquely prepared to modify its own behavior in the face of these rapidly changing circumstances," he said.

The findings were published today in the journal Science Advances.

Big brains may have helped birds survive dinosaur-killing asteroid originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Book excerpt: "Sound of the Sea" by Cynthia Barnett

    A fascinating scientific and cultural history for anyone who's ever admired the ocean's most beautiful objects – a literal "beach read."

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street declines with Amazon; S&P 500 on track for monthly gain

    U.S. stocks were lower in afternoon trading on Friday with Amazon.com falling after it forecast lower sales growth, but the S&P 500 was still on track to post a sixth straight month of gains. Amazon.com Inc sank 7.2%. Late on Thursday it reported revenue for the second quarter that was shy of analysts' average estimate and said sales growth would ease in the next few quarters as customers ventured more outside the home.

  • Pressure to remove Jamie Spears from daughter Britney's conservatorship mounts

    Britney Spears may have just received more legal ammunition in her quest to remove her father Jamie Spears from her conservatorship. After Britney's new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed a petition to officially replace Jamie as the conservator of the singer's estate, the conservator of Britney herself, Jodi Montgomery, has filed documents agreeing that Jamie should be removed. In documents obtained by ABC News, Montgomery -- who's in charge of Britney's well-being and coordinates with her doctors -- writes that she agrees that "Jamie Spears should not continue to act as … Conservator of the Estate, because his doing so is not in the best interest of” of Britney.

  • Think of your COVID-19 vaccine as a seatbelt, not impenetrable armor

    Vaccines aren't designed to prevent every infection, like a seatbelt, they're a tool for saving lives. They work best when most people use them.

  • This KCK candidate wasn’t eligible to vote for himself. Why that’s a good sign

    Ned Kelley couldn’t cast a ballot for himself on the Wyandotte County commission because the system worked. | Opinion from Michael Ryan

  • Hundreds of hot air balloons fill the sky over French countryside

    More than 300 hot air balloons rose along with the rising sun over the French region of Meurthe-et-Moselle on July 29, making for one of the largest hot air balloon gatherings in the world.

  • Olympics-Boxing-France's Aliev protests with sit-in after disqualification

    French boxer Mourad Aliev lodged a furious protest with an hour-long ring-side sit-in on Sunday after being disqualified in his super heavyweight quarter-final bout, expressing his contempt by spitting out his mouth guard and punching at a TV camera. His opponent, Britain's Frazer Clarke, suffered cuts above on his face in what the referee deemed an intentional headbutt by Aliev, winning the match with four seconds left in the second round. When the referee motioned for a stop, Aliev flew into a rage, kicking the mouth guard he had ejected from his mouth and making offensive gestures with his arms while pacing around the ring.

  • 860-Million-Year-Old Fossil May Be from Oldest Known Animal

    Scientists have just published a study on what they believe is an 860-million-year-old sponge fossil that marks the world's oldest known animal. The post 860-Million-Year-Old Fossil May Be from Oldest Known Animal appeared first on Nerdist.

  • ‘I’m fighting the cancer that killed my father – and it's strangely life-affirming’

    It’s the ugliest word in the English language. Six little letters that strike fear into everyone. Cancer. And I got it. Prostate cancer. It killed my father and is doing horrible things to my older brothers. I guess it was my turn. A death sentence? Perhaps. But much more importantly it’s proved a reaffirmation of the joys of life in all its magnificent colours. Yes, as weird as it may seem, I feel blessed. I’ve never seen my prostate, never felt it. The nurse told me it’s about the size of a wa

  • Top female athletes speak out amid Olympics, defy convention through their uniforms

    Female athletes are breaking with their sports' apparel conventions -- if not regulations -- to prioritize their comfort during competitions, and making major statements in the process. In Tokyo this week, members of the German women's gymnastics team sported full-length bodysuits, as opposed to more ubiquitous -- and revealing -- leotards, while competing at the 2020 Olympics. The team first debuted the unitards this past spring at the European Championships in Basel, Switzerland, in what the athletes said was a stand against the "sexualization of gymnastics."

  • Stop treating prescription meds and illegal drugs differently

    Stigmatizing illegal drugs pushes people who need help to the margins, and treating all prescription medication as good leads to the opioid crisis.

  • Bitcoin Price Over $41K After Longest Streak in 8 Years

    Stiff price resistance is still seen in the low $40,000 range, but analysts are wondering aloud if the worst of the recent bear market might have passed.

  • Simone Biles withdraws from two of her four individual Olympic finals

    The 24-year-old has not competed since she pulled out of the women’s team final on Wednesday.

  • Was Lizzie Borden a notorious killer or wrongly accused?

    Despite being acquitted of double murder, time and popular culture have forever cast Lizzie Borden as one of America's most notorious killers. Did she do it or not? "48 Hours" re-examines the case.

  • Bishop: Albany diocese covered up priest abuse for decades

    The longtime former head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany says the diocese covered up sexual abuse by priests for decades and protected clergy by sending them to private treatment instead of calling police. Bishop Howard Hubbard, who ran the diocese in New York's Capital District from 1977 to 2014 and has himself been accused of sexual abuse, made the admission in a statement issued through his lawyer to the Albany Times-Union in response to questions from the newspaper. The Times Union reported Hubbard's statement on Saturday.

  • Frenzy of tropical activity in Pacific could create rare weather phenomenon

    A cluster of tropical activity has developed across the Pacific Ocean, as three features battle for dominance and hold the potential for a phenomenon called the Fujiwhara Effect to occur. "Tropical activity has picked up across the eastern Pacific," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva. The three main areas of interest are Tropical Rainstorm 9-E, Hurricane Hilda and an area of low pressure to their east. The good news is that all three features are generally moving away from Mexico and wi

  • Key moments from the Olympic Games: Day 8

    Rising superstar Caeleb Dressel dominated the field in the Men's 100m butterfly, setting a new world record of 49.45 seconds. Meanwhile, established super star Katie Ledecky won the 800m freestyle yesterday and with it became the first female swimmer to win six individual gold medals in the Olympics. The wins were each their third gold medal at the 2020 Games, Dressel now has four total Olympic gold medals for his career while Ledecky has now won seven.

  • Donald Trump builds war chest of $102 million entering 2nd half of 2021

    Donald Trump has not yet said whether he'll run for president in 2024, but he's already raising a huge war chest in case he does. New disclosure reports filed Saturday night show that his affiliated political committees have a total of $102 million in cash on hand going into July, after bringing in more than $80 million in the first six months of 2021. The latest figures are a show of continued fundraising prowess from Trump, whose massive post-election fundraising success has come amid baseless fraud claims about the 2020 presidential election.

  • A Plant That 'Cannot Die' Reveals Its Genetic Secrets

    The longest-lived leaves in the plant kingdom can be found only in the harsh, hyperarid desert that crosses the boundary between southern Angola and northern Namibia. A desert is not, of course, the most hospitable place for living things to grow, let alone leafy greens, but the Namib Desert — the world’s oldest, with parts receiving less than 2 inches of precipitation a year — is where Welwitschia calls home. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In Afrikaans, the plant is

  • Russia reports pressure drop in space station service module

    The head of Russia's Roscosmos space agency said on Saturday that pressure in a Russian service module on the International Space Station had dropped as a result of an air leak. Pressure had fallen over a two-week period before a Russian research module, the Nauka, threw the station out of control when its engines fired shortly after docking on Thursday, but Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said the two events were not linked. The fall in pressure was a result of a known minor air leak in an isolated transfer chamber of the Zvezda service module and pressure will be raised in the next 24 hours, Roscosmos said in a statement.