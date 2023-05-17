Big brands target dollar stores as household budgets tighten
STORY: Makers of food and household staples
are pushing deeper into dollar stores
in hopes of reaching shoppers squeezed by inflation
Low-cost retailers are the fastest-growing U.S.
food retailers by share of household spending
opening thousands of locations each year
Dollar Tree's Family Dollar had the second-highest
food and beverage sales growth in Q1 of 2023
according to proprietary data from Kraft Heinz
That's just behind rival Walmart
By adding products to dollar store shelves
and attracting budget-conscious shoppers
manufacturers with slumping sales have a chance to grow