Big brands target dollar stores as household budgets tighten

Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to hand over the historic 15th-century Trinity icon from a museum to the Russian Orthodox Church because of its importance to believers, the Kremlin's spokesman said on Tuesday.The Church, whose conservatism Putin has espoused as part of his vision for Russia's national identity, is one of the most ardent institutional supporters of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Its head, Patriarch Kirill, said last year that those who died fighting in Ukraine would be purged of their sins. Icons are stylised, often gilded religious paintings considered sacred in Eastern Orthodox Churches.