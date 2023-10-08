Big Brother fans share sympathy for ‘poor Jenkin’ as he gets rough deal on day one

Big Brother returned to screens on Sunday night (8 October) with a whole new set of housemates – and one of them has already had a lot of bad luck.

The reality TV show, which is airing on ITV over the next six weeks, introduced 16 housemates who will be battling out in a bid to win £100,000, with AJ Odudu and Will Best hosting proceedings.

The first person to enter the house for the 2023 series was Jenkin, 25. He screamed… a lot. “Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God. Why is it so big?” he yelled, to himself, as he ran around the house.

By the end of the episode, many fans were sharing their sympathy for the 25-year-old barman from Bridgend, after his suitcase was blown up, he was chosen as the worst-dressed housemate, and he made an enemy of Olivia, 23.

He upset the Glaswegian dancer by accidentally nominating her for eviction when he selected her as the housemate he guessed it would be the toughest to live with.

“Jenkin is truly in the pits,” posted one fan on Twitter.

“I don’t like Olivia’s vibe. Jenkin has received three punishments and has handled it all with more grace than she has. Shouldn’t have applied for Big Brother if you were expecting princess treatment,” another wrote.

“Jesus, Jenkin has truly suffered tonight, hasn’t he?!” posted a third.

Jenkin waking up tomoz with no fresh clothes, no shower & Olivia ready to slap him, then realising he has to make someone brekkie #BigBrotherUK pic.twitter.com/fj3eyucCQp — L M (@leemc87) October 8, 2023

A fourth added: “Poor Jenkin has been through the ringer and back again in the space of half an hour.”

Some were less sympathetic. “Sorry but I think it’s absolutely hilarious that Jenkin has been in the #bbuk house for three minutes and has already lost his suitcase, has to have cold showers and make breakfast in bed and just accidentally nominated someone for eviction,” one person posted.

Big Brother continues Monday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.