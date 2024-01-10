To celebrate National Mentoring Month, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County will host a mentor appreciation dinner Jan. 26.

The group will honor its "Big of the Year" who has been selected for their contributions to the organization.

Big Brothers Big Sisters plans a dinner in recognition of mentoring

January is National Mentoring Month, an annual campaign aimed at celebrating and promoting the power of mentoring.

During the month, Big Brothers Big Sisters invites individuals, businesses, and communities to get involved through volunteering, donating or spreading the word about the organization's work.

To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters and the dinner, visit bbbstx.org.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Big Brothers Big Sisters to host dinner