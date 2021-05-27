'Big brothers' did nothing to help Stone Foltz, parents say

May 27—COLUMBUS — Stone Foltz had done his research and knew he didn't want to join fraternities at Bowling Green State University allegedly known for illegal drugs.

But when he settled on Pi Kappa Alpha, he was determined to follow through with hazing rituals for fear of being blacklisted from all fraternities if he walked away, his parents told the Ohio Senate Workforce and Higher Education Committee on Wednesday.

Mr. Foltz, 20, died in early March following a fraternity "Big Brother Night" during which he was expected to consume large amounts of alcohol. The coroner determined his cause of death to be accidental alcohol poisoning.

"This was not a party," said Shari Foltz, of Delaware, Ohio. "It was an organized, repetitive, initiation ritual that current members themselves had been part of when they were initiated. In our opinion, we believe that these rituals are becoming riskier as each 'big brother' escalates the activity to outperform others...

"Stone thought these guys were his friends because they were soon to be his brothers," she said. "He trusted them, and yet none of these brothers were around to help. In fact, they just took him to his apartment, closed the door, and left him behind and never saw him again."

Cory and Shari Foltz were not the first parents to testify in support of Senate Bill 126 about sons they've lost to fraternity hazing. Collin's Law would be named for Collin Wiant, an 18-year-old Ohio University student from Dublin, Ohio, who died of asphyxiation three years ago after inhaling a canister of nitrous oxide. His mother, Kathleen, testified last month.

An anti-hazing bill passed the Ohio House of Representatives last session but stalled in the Senate. After their testimony, Cory Foltz told The Blade he thinks this time will be different.

"I'm very confident," he said. "There's a lot of support. They'll make the right decisions."

Story continues

He called it "disappointing" to learn that legislation did not pass after Mr. Wiant's death.

"But we need to move forward from here with zero tolerance through all the campuses, support from the university presidents," he said. "We need the law to be passed."

Sponsored by state Sens. Stephanie Kunze (R., Hilliard) and Theresa Gavarone (R., Bowling Green), the bill would generally increase penalties for hazing and create the new crime of aggravated hazing, a second-degree felony carrying up to eight years in prison.

The new charge could be brought if a victim is killed or physically harmed and either the hazing took place with reckless indifference to the victim's safety or the victim was coerced or forced into consuming alcohol or a drug.

"Forcing kids to consume an entire fifth of hard alcohol, leading to Stone registering a 0.394 blood-alcohol content, must have consequences, and those consequences must be felt," Mr. Foltz told the committee. "Stronger misdemeanors for hazing [that] does not cause death or serious harm are crucial because it is the lesser acts of hazing that lead to more serious, dangerous acts."

Wade McKenzie, 17, of Shelby, Ohio, Stone Foltz's BGSU roommate, described performing cardio-pulmonary resuscitation on his "best friend" on the couch of their apartment and his decision to call 911.

"I have first hand witnessed hazing taking a life," he said. "Hazing is being treated as a minor crime but can lead to death. Therefore, it should not be treated as a minor crime."

Despite arguments that current anti-hazing laws are too weak, a Wood County grand jury recently indicted eight individuals in connection with Stone Foltz's death on charges ranging from first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter to underage drinking.

Senate Bill 126 would define the general crime of hazing as knowingly forcing or coercing a victim to ingest food, alcohol, drugs, or other substances that place a victim at physical risk or causing substantial risk of emotional harm. The crime would be elevated from a fourth-degree misdemeanor, carrying up to 30 days in jail, to a fifth-degree felony, punishable by up to a year, if the victim is harmed.

In written testimony to the committee, Joe B. Whitehead, Jr., BGSU provost and senior vice president for academic and student affairs, acknowledged that efforts and existing policies on campus to educate students about hazing have been insufficient to change the culture and behavior.

"We acknowledge the role that we, as an institution, have to play in changing the culture on our campus as well," he wrote. "We applaud the provisions of the bill, which require each institution to have an anti-hazing policy, issue a hazing violation report, and develop an educational program on hazing."

Senate Bill 126 focuses entirely on hazing. The separate House Bill 205, also named for Collin Wiant, combines the issues of hazing at the college level and bullying in grade schools and secondary schools. The latter bill passed the House last session, but didn't clear the Senate.

First Published May 26, 2021, 5:09pm