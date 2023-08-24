Big businesses go up all around Marana
A number of projects are breaking ground around the town of Marana
A number of projects are breaking ground around the town of Marana
The Bucks star is eligible for an extension in a few weeks. He said he won't sign until next summer.
Top picks from Arlo, Eufy, Ring and more, all designed to keep an eye on your doorstep.
"I hopped off the plane at LAX with a dream and my cardigan." The post What’s ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’s’ trending ‘Party in the U.S.A.’ dance all about? appeared first on In The Know.
'Best wallet ever': Super-slim and secure, this winner with 35,000 fans is a shoo-in!
"Doc" and Darryl were both crucial to the Mets' most recent World Series title in 1986.
From forwarding chain emails to YouTube's "Skibidi Toilet," creepypasta seems to be a genre that evolves alongside the internet. The post What is creepypasta? The popular genre has been around since 2007 appeared first on In The Know.
Extreme heat could pose a challenge for both players and fans at East Lake Golf Club this weekend in Atlanta.
Digital calipers are a valuable tool that everyone should have. They display measurements to their exact increments on a LCD digital screen.
As new research shows an uptick in the procedure, men share their experiences.
Here are the accessories we use and recommend to improve the ergonomics, connectivity and overall productivity of your MacBook.
Amazon’s latest deal makes it easier to secure your home without breaking the bank. The Labor Day sale includes 35 percent off the company’s Blink Video Doorbell (reduced to $39 from its original $60). You can also order a bundle including the doorbell and one Blink Mini module to use as a chime for $64 (30 percent off its typically $95). In addition, Amazon has standalone Blink Mini deals starting at $25, and you can snag the Blink Wired Floodlight for $60 (40 percent off). Most of the deals approach Prime Day lows.
Google has said it will increase how much information it provides about ads targeted at users in the European Union. It is also expanding data access to third party researchers studying systemic content risks in the region. The actions are among a number of steps it's announcing today which it says are aimed at complying with the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA).
There are a growing number of cybersecurity regulations designed to keep business and customer data protected. In 2022 alone, more than 40 U.S. states introduced 250 bills focused on cybersecurity, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Founded by Arik Solomon, a former EY executive, and Yahav Peri, previously an officer in the Israel Defense Forces intelligence corps, Cypago has raised $13 million in funding (plus $2 million in debt) led by Entrée Capital, Axon Ventures and Jump Capital.
Meta is again facing allegations it’s not doing enough to prevent the spread of hate speech and violent content in Facebook ads.
“Im wondering how the hell did you find out this would work."
Yes, Selena really did release a brow laminating gel.
Looking for a Dyson vacuum dupe at an unbelievable bargain? Check out this Prettycare stick vacuum available for just $79.99, 73% off.
'So long, messy hoses': Lounge more and fuss less with this handy helper.
“I’m reminded of one of my favorite quotes from 'Sense and Sensibility' ..."
Where does Britney Spears stand with her family? Here's the truth about those rumors she wants to reconcile with her ill father.