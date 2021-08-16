Big businesses have record levels of cash

Data: S&P Global; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Companies are still sitting on record levels of cash.

By the numbers: At the end of Q2 2021, companies rated by S&P Global held about $6.8 trillion in cash. That's 45% higher than the average in the five years preceding the pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

What happened: At the outset of the pandemic, most companies scaled back on investments, dividends and share buybacks — while also taking on record levels of debt.

But, but, but: For another perspective, S&P separately looked at U.S. companies' ratio of cash to debt — a common relative measure of a company's cash buffer. That ratio has receded from peak levels.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.