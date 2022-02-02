Big change at an old mall. A giant solar farm. A wedding center. What’s coming near you

The latest proposed developments, other construction projects and new businesses around Idaho’s Treasure Valley:

Nampa

Nevada-based Rhino Investments Group planned to break ground Wednesday, Feb. 2, on 252 apartments as part of its Karcher Mall redevelopment project.

The District 208 Apartments complex would include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Plans also feature a clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. The apartment site is on 10 acres behind the former mall.

Rhino began the mall redevelopment project in 2019, adding new retail and demolishing 120,000 feet of mall space on the 37-acre property. The company, which focuses on redeveloping used or distressed properties, aims to create a mixed-use development.

ESI Construction is also working on the project, which was delayed because of COVID-19, according to a news release.

—

Ada County

A remote corner of Ada County could have a brighter future. RPlus Energies, an energy company in Salt Lake City, is seeking approval from the Ada County Commission for a giant solar farm southeast of Boise.

The Pleasant Valley Solar Project would be built at the South Orchard Access Road and East Monroe Avenue a few miles south of the Boise Stage Stop on Interstate 84, about halfway between Boise and Mountain Home. The solar farm would occupy 3,000 acres, more than 4.5 square miles.

It would transmit solar energy to Idaho Power. Construction would take one to two years.

The commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at the Ada County Courthouse.

—

Boise

Nampa-based JGT Architecture, representing Biltmore Co., a Meridian home builder, seeks to build 72 apartments at 300 N. Orchard St., the site of a former Stinker Stores convenience store.

JGT Architecture’s Jerrod Wallgren applied for a neighborhood meeting list. The project would need approval as a planned unit development encompassing several land parcels.

—

Dave Evans Construction is applying to build 30 condominiums in East Boise’s Barber Valley.

Story continues

The three-story condo building is planned for 4184 E. Haystack St.

—

For couples looking to get married in Ada County, a new venue could soon be on the way.

Doug Brasher is seeking a conditional-use permit from the Ada County Planning and Zoning Commission for a wedding and event center at 4303 and 4383 W. Lamont Road.

It would have 3,600 square feet and contain room for storage, bridal quarters and a reception area, according to a Nov. 29 application.

The commission is expected to consider the permit when it meets at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Ada County Courthouse.

_

A developer seeks county approval to increase the density allowed for a Southwest Boise apartment complex.

Chrysalis Architecture, representing a developer, is seeking a zoning change from the Ada County Planning and Zoning Commission for a 22-unit apartment complex at 6162 S. Maple Grove Road. The change, if approved, would allow the owners to construct more than 20 units per acre, according to the application.

The commission will take up the item at 6 p.m., Feb. 10 at the Ada County Courthouse.

—

BVD LLC is applying to build a 10,725-square-foot office building at 3244 E. Barber Valley Drive.

—

Kuna

Trilogy Development Inc. seeks to annex nearly 100 acres of agricultural land.

The 99.8 acres are at 2425 N. Locust Grove Road. The property is south of the Ledgeston Subdivision now under construction, the application said.

Trilogy Development requested an annexation and the construction of 253 single-family houses in 2020, but that request was denied because of problems with connecting to the sewer system. The developer is trying again, without a plan filed yet for development.

—

Meridian

Alpha Development Group seeks to build townhouses and apartments on the north side of McMillan Road between San Vito Way and Vicenza Way.

The Summerwood Subdivision would be on 16 acres and would consist of one building of apartments and one of town houses, the application said.

The application was continued by the Meridian City Council in December because of traffic concerns, a staff report said.

—

A Scottsdale developer, The Oaks Build to Rent LLC, seeks to build 91 town houses and 24 single-family homes in Meridian.

The Oakwind Estates would be on 16.8 acres at 6180 W. McMillan Road, the application said.

The Meridian City Council is scheduled to hear the proposal at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, at City Hall.

—

The city of Meridian wants build a new fire station.

The city is looking to construct a commercial building for the Meridian South Fire Station No. 7 at 2385 Lake Hazel Road.

—

Star

Josh and Kelli Kinney, of Star, seek to build houses, a boutique, and potentially a farmers market, restaurant, winery or bed and breakfast. on property they own.

The Kinneys own 25 acres on the southwest corner of Floating Feather Road and Idaho 16 that extends west to the southeast corner of North Pollard Way and Floating Feather. Their home on five acres.

The couple plans to subdivide the acreage into six parcels. One parcel would have about 10 acres for single-family houses, the application said. Another would be for a vintage boutique.

At a later date the couple would use the last five acres of their property for a restaurant, retail, brewery, farmers market, or other uses.

They are proposing to build a pathway along Floating Feather Road.

—

Notable

Boise rents increased 1% from December to January, according to Apartment List. Nationally, rents increased 0.2% in the first month of the year.

Boise ranked ninth in month-over-month rent increase among the country’s 100 largest cities.

The median rent in Boise is $1,023 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,214 for a two-bedroom apartment, Apartment List says.

Boise rents are 20.8% higher than they were a year ago. That’s less than the statewide average increase of 22.2% but more than the national average of 17.8%.

—

Boise cybersecurity software company PlexTrac obtained $70 billion in financing from Insight Partners, a New York global venture capital firm, along with existing investors Madrona Venture Group, Noro-Moseley Partners and StageDotO Ventures.

PlexTrac was founded in 2018 by Dan DeCloss, the CEO.

—

The city of Boise is seeking input on its draft of the second phase of its zoning code rewrite.

The code defines what can be built and how space can be used throughout the city. A draft of the first phase of the rewrite, which focused on uses allowed in certain zones, was released in May 2021 and can be found on the city’s website.

The second phase was just released. It highlights building heights, building setbacks, housing density, parking, building design and community-benefit incentives.

The third phase, expected to cover administration and procedures, is scheduled to be released this summer.

“Our zoning code is outdated and confusing,” Mayor Lauren McLean said in a news release. “It’s holding us back as we work to create affordable housing, which is needed by so many people across our city.”

She added: “There’s no better group of people to help us in this process than Boiseans.”

Here’s the schedule of the city’s outreach events:

5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, Library at Hillcrest, Central Bench Neighborhood

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, Main Library, William Hayes Auditorium

5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, Library at Cole & Ustick, West Bench Neighborhood

5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, Zoom

5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, West Junior High Library, Southwest Neighborhood

5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, Hillside Junior High, Foothills Neighborhood

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, Zoom

5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, Riverglen Junior High, Northwest Neighborhood

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, Zoom

5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, Les Bois Junior High Library, Southeast/Airport Neighborhood

5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, Boise High Library, North End/East End

—

More apartments. The latest on Idaho’s tallest proposed building. What’s coming near you

A shopping center. Apartments. Coming near you. Plus: Boise area’s shocking land costs

Struggling to pay rent? Affordable Meridian apartment complex would help low-wage earners

‘This is huge’: Developer looks to build 1,600 homes, golf course in Boise suburb