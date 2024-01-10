Big changes coming to Bradenton’s De Soto Grand Parade in 2024. Here’s what to know

The De Soto Grand Parade, one of Bradenton’s oldest traditions, is getting a major overhaul in 2024.

The seasoned parade planners of the Hernando de Soto Historical Society say the event has outgrown its traditional route thanks to an increasing number of entries, more spectators, bigger floats and other factors.

The new plan?

“We want to bring the energy of the parade to downtown Bradenton,” Grand Parade co-chairman Tom Murphy said.

That means the event will return with a new parade route on Saturday, April 27. The parade will now start in the heart of downtown Bradenton, where crowds will be able to watch floats stage up before they stream down Manatee Avenue.

And that’s not all. The addition of a family-friendly, downtown street party before the parade will expand the festivities into an all-day affair. The celebration will include a 5K race, live music, street vendors and children’s activities, organizers say.

Murphy says you can think of it as a “mini Gasparilla.”

“We think it will be a much bigger, better event,” he said.

04/24/21--The Queen and Hern wave to the crowds in the 2021 Hernando DeSoto Heritage Festival Grand Parade.

New DeSoto Grand Parade Route

The new route will reverse the De Soto Grand Parade’s traditional path.

It will kick off in downtown Bradenton on Manatee Avenue at Ninth Street West. It will then proceed westbound on Manatee Avenue, ending at 39th Street West.

The former route was roughly 2.5 miles, Murphy said. The new one will be about 1.75 miles.

The parade will also start one hour later, at 8 p.m., to avoid participants driving into the glare of sunset, Murphy said.

Organizers hope to match last year’s count of 155 parade entries. The event typically draws as many as 200,000 observers from Southwest Florida and the Tampa Bay area.

Children shout for beads during a past De Soto Grand Parade.

Parade revamp aims to improve safety, traffic

For the first time, there will be barriers along the entire parade route.

Murphy said it will cost the society about $50,000 to place the barriers, but it’s a necessary upgrade for safety.

Organizers also hope the new plan will greatly reduce traffic congestion caused by the parade.

“Roads are going to be open and people are going to be able to move around,” Murphy said.

Unlike previous years, the northbound lanes of the Green Bridge to Palmetto will remain open throughout the entire parade, and the southbound lanes will close about 45 minutes before parade time. Third Avenue West and Ninth Avenue West will also remain open throughout the parade.

“Now, if you are downtown and your kids get tired before the end of the parade, you can leave via several roadways that were closed in the past, and with minimal traffic congestion,” historical society president Dennis Romano said in a news release.

The portion of Manatee Avenue where the parade travels will still close at 5 p.m. as it has in the past.

The City of Bradenton, which hosts the parade each year along with the Hernando de Soto Historical Society, approved the changes at a council meeting on Wednesday morning.

A young girl with a large umbrella looks hopefully at the parade route after the cancellation of the De Soto Parade was announced due to weather in 2023.

What about the weather?

Parade organizers say the one factor they can’t control is the weather.

The De Soto Grand Parade was canceled the last two years due to thunderstorms, much to the disappointment of the community.

Murphy said due to the size and logistics of the parade, they only have one chance to pull it off.

“It’s impossible to reschedule,” Murphy said. “We’ve got floats and crews coming in from all over the country and from Barcarrota, Spain. It’s a one-shot deal.”

“We’re praying for good weather,” he added.

04/24/21--Southeast High’s marching band and dancers perform in the 2021 Hernando DeSoto Heritage Festival Grand Parade.

Parade history

Founded in 1939, the Hernando De Soto Historical Society is a volunteer organization that raises money for charity and scholarships with annual events. The De Soto Heritage Festival is the highlight; the two-week April event includes a children’s parade, a ball, a “capture” of Bradenton City Hall and the Grand Parade.

The society, whose members style themselves as conquistadors, celebrates the historical significance of Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto and his landing on the west coast of Florida in May 1539. The society maintains a relationship between Bradenton and Barcarrota, Spain, one of several towns that claims to be de Soto’s birthplace.

2024 De Soto Grand Parade details

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Starting at Manatee Avenue and Ninth Street West and proceeding west along Manatee Avenue to 39th Street West. Free. Details of pre-parade street party are to-be-announced.

Info: deSotoHQ.com.