Big changes in works for Salisbury's airport. Here's how incentives could guide future

The Eastern Shore could see more air travel through the Salisbury Regional Airport if a new incentive package aimed at airlines proves successful.

The program makes renting space at the regional airport by airlines considerably more cost-effective by suspending much of the overhead cost associated with offering routes through the regional airport.

"We looked at several airports around the country that had programs like this in place and many are very similar in waiving fees," said Tony Rudy, Salisbury Regional Airport director. "It's open to all air carriers looking for new routes and those fees could be waived for up to two years. If they should stop service before a given timeframe, then they would be obligated to repay the airport for any costs."

More on future airport support How UMES' upcoming aviation technician program at Salisbury airport will fill a major need

What are the incentives for Salisbury's airport?

The package being considered would include:

a full waiver of terminal rent for any new space leased for service,

a full waiver of both landing and apron parking fees,

and up to $150,000 in financial support for advertising for airlines that sign a lease with the airport.

"We lose about 85% of possible passengers to other airports only a couple of hours away, so our hope is to recapture some of that not flying out of Salisbury. That would be great for the airport and the community," Rudy said.

More on the new airport expansion Groundbreaking ceremony held at Salisbury Regional Airport for new fire, rescue facility

Who is currently leasing at Salisbury's airport?

According to the airport, American Airlines, Bay Land Aviation, Midwest Air Traffic Control, FedEx, Maryland State Police Aviation, Maryland State Police, Federal Aviation Administration Airways Facilities, Piedmont Airlines, WBOC Chopper 16, Perdue Farms, Inc, ARFF Station – Fiore Industries, Inc. and Dr. Thomas Rosenthal all lease space at Salisbury's airport.

Current companies located at the airport could also receive possible incentives.

With its roughly 6,400 feet of main runway, it accommodates American Airlines' scheduled service, FedEx cargo service, Maryland State Police helicopter operations and a wide range of general aviation activities, including corporate jet operations, primary flight training, on-demand charter service and light-plane business, and recreational flying. Piedmont Airlines is also headquartered there.

It also kicks in $84 million into the local economy and supports 1,300 jobs.

Runways from 6,400 feet to 7,600 feet was at the 90% design mark in March of last year, and the airport is working on the environmental permitting necessary for the project.

Additional routes being considered include to Florida and other southern stops.

More on celebs and the airport Michael Jordan, Emeril and more: The celebs who love Ocean City's White Marlin Open

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Salisbury airport could get big changes with incentives. All to know.