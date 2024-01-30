How big was the Chiefs-Ravens TV audience? It set AFC Championship Game record

A week after playing in the most-watched Divisional Round game ever, the Chiefs set an audience record for an AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs’ 17-10 victory at the Baltimore Ravens drew 55.463 million viewers on CBS. The game peaked at 64 million.

The previous record of 54.850 million was for the 2010 AFC title game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets.

A week earlier, the Chiefs-Bills game drew 50.4 million, the largest audience for a Divisional Round game.

The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, kicking off on Feb. 11 at around 5:30 p.m. Central.