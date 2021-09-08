When These Big Companies Are Planning To Return To the Office

Dronandy / iStock.com

When the pandemic started and major companies abruptly transitioned to a remote workforce, there was no way to anticipate just how long this new working reality would last.

Many companies that initially planned to return to the office in late 2020 or early 2021 have pushed those plans back even further, with some companies announcing that they would allow their employees to continue to work remotely indefinitely.

With nearly 53% of the U.S. population now fully vaccinated, take a look at when major companies like Amazon, Facebook and Google are planning to return to the office.

Last updated: Sep. 9, 2021

Alphabet

Google said in late June that it would be reopening its offices in July, ahead of the previously planned September reopening, CBS SF BayArea reported, but that date has been pushed back. In September, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced that offices would not open back up until Jan. 10, 2022.

Amazon

Amazon anticipates that its employees in the U.S. and abroad will begin returning regularly to the office in early January, 2022. Back in June, Amazon sent a memo to employees announcing that the new baseline for employees would be three days a week in the office.

"We’ve been thinking about how to balance our desire to provide flexibility to work from home with our belief that we invent best for customers when we are together in the office," the memo stated. "With that in mind, we’ve adjusted our guidance on our plans for returning to the office and added more clarity. Going forward, we’ve decided to offer Amazon employees a mix of working between the office and home."

Apple

Apple announced in early June that it would be expecting employees to return to the office three days a week starting in early September — but in August, that date was pushed back. Now it looks like things will be returning to a semblance of normal in January at the soonest.

Facebook

As of mid-June, Facebook was on track to open most of its U.S. offices at 50% capacity by early September and fully in October, Adweek reported. The company's guidance to employees is to be in the office at least one-half of the time. But again, plans changed. Now, there is no expectation for U.S staff and some international employees to return not until January, 2022 .

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously told The Verge that within the next five to 10 years, he believed that about half the company would be working remotely permanently.

Microsoft

Initially slated to reopen its offices in September, Microsoft is now slated to open its doors to workers in early October. The company will require in-office U.S staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Like others on this list, Microsoft is now favoring a more flexible work schedule for its employees.

"For most roles, we view working from home part of the time (less than 50%) as now standard," Kathleen Hogan, executive vice president and chief people officer at Microsoft wrote in a company blog post.

Nicole Spector contributed to the reporting for this article.

