Big Data Exchange (BDx) Announces Acquisition of Data Center in Singapore

Content exchange company BDx begins Southeast Asia expansion

HONG KONG, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Data Exchange just got bigger. The carrier neutral, content-exchange company announced the completion of sale on a data center located in Paya Lebar, Singapore formerly owned by Telstra.

"Expanding into Singapore was our first choice outside of the greater China area and a strategic one on account of its proximity to other countries in Asia," says Braham Singh, CEO. "Its location and connectivity advantages help BDx form a network hub designed to meet the rising internet and cloud exchange needs of our customers."

The new BDx Singapore data center (SIN1) houses 1,800 racks with a 7.3MW power capacity. It has been awarded an UpTime Tier 3+ Design Certificate, as well is SS564 GreenMark Gold Plus, TVRA, ISO27001 and PCI-DSS certified. BDx plans to upgrade the facility as part of their business model to increase PUE and drive higher efficiency. Singapore also boasts the highest megawatt per capita, globally.

"This Singapore data center allows us to provide critical connectivity into the Southeast Asian market," said David Kim, COO at BDx. "Adding this data center to our portfolio opens up options for our customers looking to expand into Southeast Asia. They now have the ability to easily integrate both their physical and virtual infrastructures via the BDx Single Pane into a managed hybrid ecosystem, connecting our new Singapore location through a highly automated cluster of data centers globally via the BDx Federated SDN."

The acquisition comes a few months after the construction announcement of a data center in Nanjing, China, taking the total BDx portfolio to seven data centers in cities across Asia.

About BDx

Big Data Exchange (BDx) is a content exchange platform with data centers throughout Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore. Its unique hybrid cloud, connectivity and colocation solutions offer unparalleled security and reliability for the IT infrastructure of its global clientele. As a carrier-neutral provider, BDx creates a secure hybrid ecosystem with its BDx Federated SDN, BDx Armour, and BDx Single Pane offerings, providing connectivity solutions across Asia. By using BDx automated modules, BDx is able to provide customers with a level of customization that rivals competitors in efficiency and cost, offering them the ability to manage physical racks with the same ease as working in public clouds. To learn more, visit www.bdxworld.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

