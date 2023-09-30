Big day for (future) pets and those who love them

Sep. 30—Humane societies in Moscow and Pullman have each scheduled fundraisers today to help raise money to support their missions on both sides of the border.

In Pullman, the 14th annual Mutt Strutt begins at 10 a.m. at Reaney Park with games, contests and animal related vendors.

The event is free to attend but tickets for the games cost $5 each. A paw pass (which grants access to all games and contests) costs $20.

Lori Jordan, the vice president of the humane society, said the proceeds from Mutt Strutt go towards maintaining Pooch Park in Pullman. The park was founded in 2008 and is the only off-leash dog park in Whitman County. Jordan said the society is always open to volunteers and those interested can visit whitmanpets.org/volunteer.

The Humane Society of the Palouse, located in Moscow, will have Rocktoberfest starting at 4 p.m. at the Burnt Ridge Bed and Breakfast, 1070 Burnt Ridge Road, Troy. Lauren Green, the public relations manager for the Humane Society of the Palouse said there will be live music, vendors and hayrides.

"We're really excited to get out and meet people," Green said.

Rocktoberfest costs $20 and all proceeds will go towards the humane society to cover animal care and purchase items off their needs list. Green said the humane society has seen an increase in animals in their care compared to previous years and that has seen a rise in operating costs.

Green said Rocktoberfest was the idea of Lori Smith, who owns Burnt Ridge Bed and Breakfast. It is their first time working together and Green said Smith has been helpful with organizing the whole event.

Live music will be provided by The Ice Cream Band, Solid Ghost and Mother Yeti. The Battleground Food Truck will have food for sale; Moscow Brewing Company and Hunga Dunga Brewing Company will be selling drinks.

Both the Whitman County Humane Society and the Humane Society of the Palouse are nonprofit organizations and are no-kill shelters.

Pet Pictures with Santa are coming up in December for both humane societies. Green said the Humane Society of the Palouse had recently gotten a new backdrop and camera for their event.

For more information about the Whitman County Humane Society, visit whitmanpets.org.

For more information about the Humane Society of the Palouse, visithumanesocietyofthepalouse.org.

Nelson can be reached at knelson@dnews.com.