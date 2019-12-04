Big delays at US-Mexico border crossings after migrants use car lanes to claim asylum

A Nogales police officer stands guard at the vehicle lanes at Nogales' DeConcini port of entry in Nogales on Dec. 2, 2019. The officers were stationed there to prevent migrants from rushing the port of entry.

NOGALES, Sonora – Lane closures, resulting in lengthier wait times to cross into the United States, have returned indefinitely to the ports of entry along the Arizona-Mexico border as asylum-seeking migrants are increasingly attempting to cross through car lanes at the ports.

Wait times to cross at one port of entry along the border dividing Arizona and Mexico increased to as much as 11 hours over the weekend, according to some drivers, because the lane closures coincided with Thanksgiving, already a busy time at the border crossings.

Customs and Border Protection officials in Arizona said they reduced lanes at three ports over the past week: the DeConcini and Mariposa ports in Nogales and at the Raul Casto port in Douglas.

The agency reported several instances of frustrated migrants attempting to run through the car lanes rather than continuing to wait for months in Mexico until their numbers are called to be processed for their asylum screening.

"In recent days, there has been an increase of incursions through vehicle lanes at Arizona ports of entry by asylum seekers attempting to evade established entry processes. These tactics interfere with CBP officers conducting their responsibilities and exacerbates wait times for daily commuters," Custom and Border Protection said Monday in a written statement.

Customs officers installed metal containers to block three lanes at the DeConcini crossing, as well as two lanes at Mariposa and three in Douglas. The containers initially went up for a few weeks around Thanksgiving last year, when soldiers began installing barbed wire to deter migrants arriving to Nogales from rushing the border.

The Mexican government, at the request of U.S. officials, also boosted their police presence on the Mexican side of the border crossings. On Monday, several municipal and federal police officers were standing guard along the vehicle lanes at DeConcini, as the lines stretched far past their typical lengths.

Police officers on-site said they'd been assigned to the port more than a week ago and that they would likely remain in place until further notice to discourage any further attempts to rush the border crossings.

Customs and Border Protection blocked three lanes at the DeConcini port of entry using metal container to keep migrants from rushing the port of entry.

Migrants losing 'trust in presenting at the ports'

However, Joanna Williams from the Kino Border Initiative, a binational group that provides aid to migrants, said the migrants' actions were driven by desperation. Many of them grow restless as they are forced to wait at least three months in challenging conditions, which this time of year include frigid temperatures dropping into the 30s.

"There's been multiple days ... in which no one's been processed off of the list, or only single adults and not families, and so what I think that is doing, just the worsening waits, is making people lose trust in presenting at the ports altogether," Williams said.

She added that she believes many migrants are afraid that they'll be sent to wait for their asylum proceedings in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, under the Trump administration's Migrant Protection Protocols, more commonly known as "Remain in Mexico."

The policy expanded to the Arizona border less than two weeks ago. Under the expansion, some migrants apprehended or processed in Nogales and Douglas will be bused three hours away to El Paso, Texas, and sent back to wait in even more challenging conditions in Mexico.

Program expansion: 'Remain in Mexico' program expanding to Arizona border

For some, waits as long as 11 hours

Customs and Border Protection said the lane closures "will remain indefinitely" in Nogales and Douglas. That has caused longer waits than normal for vehicle passengers, many of whom cross the border on a regular basis for work, shopping, or to visit family.