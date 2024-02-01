Big disasters may hurt these 5 SC counties the most, new Census data shows. Here’s why

If a natural disaster suddenly upended your life, how do you think you’d fare?

Would you have the resources to recover and get back the life you had?

Be it a tornado, hurricane or a pandemic, South Carolina residents are vulnerable to all manner of disasters. But how capable each resident is at recovering from a disaster can vary greatly.

The U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday released its latest Community Resilience Estimates. The data shows, down to the county level, how well populations would be able to endure and recover from the health, social and economic impacts of a disaster such as a hurricane. The estimates are based on 10 topics from the Census American Community Survey that are components of social vulnerability, including poverty status, disability status, age, broadband internet access and health insurance coverage.

“Some groups are less likely to have the capacity and resources to overcome the obstacles presented during a hazardous event,” Census states.

Most vulnerable SC counties

Below are the five South Carolina counties with the highest percentages of populations that have three or more of the components of social vulnerability.

Allendale: 41.24% Marion: 39.83% Dillon: 38.50% Marlboro: 37.12% Bamberg: 35.96%

Purpose of Community Resilience Estimates

Recovery after a disaster depends on a community’s ability to withstand the effects of the event, the Census states. To improve disaster preparedness, the estimates are calculated to help leaders identify communities where resources and information are needed for better recoveries.

“Resilience estimates can aid stakeholders and public health officials in modeling these differential impacts and developing plans to reduce a disaster’s potential effects,” the Census states.

All SC county vulnerability

Below is a list of all the South Carolina counties and their percentages of populations that have three or more of the components of social vulnerability. To view counties in other states, click here.

Beaufort: 22.23%

York: 15.55%

Charleston: 18.09%

Greenville: 17.10%

Dorchester: 15.83%

Lexington: 18.63%

Berkeley: 17.10%

Pickens: 19.74%

Edgefield: 28.71%

Spartanburg: 20.38%

Oconee: 26.28%

Richland: 19.37%

Anderson: 22.04%

Lancaster: 20.37%

Horry: 23.71%

Kershaw: 21.79%

Aiken: 23.61%

Saluda: 30.37%

Jasper: 28.40%

Newberry: 28.88%

Greenwood: 24.99%

Georgetown: 27.78%

Abbeville: 27.51%

Sumter: 22.66%

Calhoun: 25.99%

Laurens: 28.17%

Clarendon: 28.15%

Florence: 25.11%

McCormick: 32.75%

Chesterfield: 28.73%

Cherokee: 24.01%

Union: 27.69%

Bamberg: 35.96%

Orangeburg: 30.88%

Fairfield: 29.45%

Darlington: 25.02%

Barnwell: 31.29%

Chester: 24.58%

Colleton: 26.59%

Williamsburg: 35.28%

Marlboro: 37.12%

Dillon: 38.50%

Hampton: 27.88%

Lee: 32.42%

Marion: 39.83%

Allendale: 41.24%