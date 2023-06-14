Big drama in little Highlandville: Ex-police chief files third federal lawsuit in 10 years

Warren Hagar is suing another local government entity.

The ex-Highlandville Chief of Police filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Highlandville on Tuesday that included a litany of allegations, including retaliation, violation of First Amendment rights, and unpaid services.

Hagar was fired in January after months of temult within his department leading to the dissolvement of the city's small police force.

Following his time as a bailiff in Stone County, Hagar filed a federal discrimination lawsuit in 2017 that claimed Stone County Sheriff Doug Radar repeatedly attempted to convince Hagar not to run for sheriff in neighboring Christian County — and fired him when he did. Hagar ultimately lost the election to Brad Cole.

In 2013, Hagar, then a former security guard at the Christian County Justice Center, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Christian County after turmoil that included a physical courthouse altercation with a deputy. The dispute appeared to be kindled by Hagar buying the rights to the then-Sheriff Joey Kyle’s campaign website joeykyleforsheriff.com, and adding a list of allegations to the website “because Hagar was considering contesting and running for the Office of Christian County Sheriff in competition with Kyle.”

Hagar's lawsuits against Stone and Christian counties were ultimately dismissed and settled out of court. His latest filing against Highlandville, a town of roughly 930 residents south of Springfield, appears to be even more complicated.

Hagar's lawyers declined to comment on the active case.

Chief and Mayor clashed

Hagar, who was labeled a volunteer police chief in Highlandville after quickly ascending from his position of officer, is seeking compensation for back pay, emotional distress and damage to his reputation after being fired by Mayor Clint Ellingsworth.

Hagar's suit also claims Ellingsworth didn't give him the adequate notice by state law of his termination, and that it may have been the product of retaliation for speaking to a local TV station about a domestic assault call allegedly mishandled by a Highlandville officer hired - and inadequately trained - by Ellingsworth.

In the days following his television interview in which he voiced his concerns, Hagar's home was burned down while he was on vacation. A cause had not been determined, according to his lawsuit, which noted that state fire officials had not ruled out arson.

Hagar's lawsuit states that he asked Ellington about wages, and that Ellingsworth told him he would be paid for any hours recorded, which Hagar said didn't happen. He claims the city was to receive $200,000 in COVID relief funds for the purpose of paying police and emergency management, but were used to by property near Ellingsworth’s home instead of paying the police department back wages.

Ellingsworth, according to the lawsuit, also told Hagar that his department was writing too many police tickets, and that they shouldn't be written unless they're driving more than 72 miles per hour (12 more than the posted speed limit). "It’s an election year so it needs to stop," Hagar claims Ellingsworth said.

