Big Ed abandons Liz at their 2nd engagement party after she expresses concern about his family's influence

Liz Woods and Ed "Big Ed" Brown. TLC

Sunday's episode of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" featured some tense moments between Liz and Big Ed.

Liz expressed concern that Ed's family could potentially damage their already fragile relationship.

"I'm worried that anybody can talk Ed out of our relationship," the 29-year-old said.

Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Liz Woods celebrated their engagement for a second time on Sunday's episode of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?," but Liz couldn't help questioning Ed's loyalty during the party.

The couple's first engagement party was marred by accusations of cheating, which led to a blowout fight. While Big Ed and Liz seemed intent on having a happy, drama-free celebration the second time around, according to People, Ed's visiting family from Arkansas complicated matters.

It was Liz's first time meeting her fiancé's extended family, and she told Ed to stay close to her throughout the party. Unfortunately, Ed left Liz alone shortly after entering the event.

"This is typical Ed. He told me he would not leave my side. Second we walk in the door… boom, gone," the 29-year-old said in a confessional interview, per People.

"I'm disappointed," Liz revealed. She also shared her concerns about Ed's family and how they might affect her relationship.

"I feel like Ed can be influenced by his family, and we would fight a lot about that — to the point where Ed and I would break up over it," Liz said. "I'm worried that anybody can talk Ed out of our relationship."

The couple ultimately celebrated their engagement without any significant issues or fights. However, their previous party ended in disaster, with Ed accusing Liz of being in a relationship with a female coworker of hers who showed up to the event.

Ed and Liz have had an on-again, off-again relationship after first meeting on the spinoff series "90 Day: The Single Life," which aired in 2021.

