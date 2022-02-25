Big EH fentanyl dealer's 3rd prison term is 11 1/2 years

Feb. 25—An East Hartford man who has served two prison terms for drug trafficking — including a 10-year federal sentence for dealing heroin in 2006 and 2007 — was sentenced Thursday to 11 1/2 more years in federal prison for distributing kilograms of deadly fentanyl while on "supervised release" in the heroin case.

Daniel Estremera, 42, received the sentence from Judge Janet C. Hall in U.S. District Court in New Haven, U.S. Attorney Leonard C. Boyle announced.

Estremera and several co-defendants were arrested in the current case in late April 2020, and he has been held without bond since then, according to the prosecutor, who said Estremera pleaded guilty in July of last year to conspiring to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

Defense lawyer Bethany L. Phillips wrote in her sentencing memorandum that Estremera never knew his father. The elder Estremera wrote in a letter to the judge that he was arrested "for a whole host of offenses when Daniel was not even walking yet," then escaped from custody and spent about eight years on the run.

Eventually, the father was re-arrested, and he has been in custody since then, currently serving a sentence of 30 years to life, the defense lawyer wrote.

The younger Estremera was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2006 and schizophrenia in 2017, according to Phillips. Despite receiving "infusion therapy" every few months to alleviate his MS symptoms, "the effects of the disease have become progressively worse," she wrote, adding that she has seen "visible signs" of his decline while representing him.

After he was released from prison in 2017, Estremera said in his own letter to the judge, the "MS had gotten worse, preventing me from working, and my children were all reaching ages where they needed things."

He said he applied for Social Security disability benefits, "but they strung me along for two years before they gave me anything." He said he is "ashamed and embarrassed" that he "allowed the pressure to get to me once again" and turned to what he told himself was temporary drug dealing.

Estremera said he was arrested less than a month after he received his first Supplemental Security Income check.

By then, Estremera was regularly receiving wholesale quantities of fentanyl from a Mexico-based drug organization and had "a processing and stash location" in an apartment on South Street in West Hartford, staffed by an older man who lived there, prosecutor Geoffrey M. Stone wrote in his sentencing memo. The prosecutor went on to describe the following:

One "confidential source" sold Estremera fentanyl for $52,000 per kilogram "on multiple occasions."

In August 2019, investigators seized $14,960 from Estremera after watching him meet with a co-conspirator, and, later that month, they seized $72,570 from another man after watching him meet with Estremera and the co-conspirator, according to the prosecutor.

Investigators searched the West Hartford apartment on March 13, 2020 and found 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 500 "wax folds" of the drug, and other evidence of drug trafficking. The apartment resident told investigators that he was paid $500 per week to live there and watch over the drugs — and that the owners of the drugs also paid the rent.

The man refused to name the drug owners, but a search of his phone revealed text messages showing that Estremera had gotten him the apartment. Phone records showed that the man's phone was in regular contact with Estremera's — 16 times on July 5, 2019, for example.

