Big explosion near Khmelnitskyi NPP, Kolomoisky turns over media network, hands-on F-16 training

Your slice of the headlines in Ukraine. Daily. Friday, October 27, 2023.

Air Force spokesperson calls for calm after massive damage reports following Russian strike near Khmelnitskyi NPP





Reports of mass damage from local authorities in Khmelnitskyi Oblast, following a Russian drone strike near the Khmelnitskyi Nuclear Plant, require clarification, said Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat on national television on Oct. 26.





Anti-graft agency head on unscrupulous draft commissioners and controversial bills – interview





Oleksandr Novikov, the head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention or NACP, said in an interview with NV Radio on Oct. 23 that he hopes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not sign the controversial bill that changes the procedure to prosecute local government officials.





Ukraine’s parliament debates fining draft-eligible men abroad





The Ukrainian parliament will consider imposing fines on male draft-age citizens returning from abroad, as outlined in a corresponding bill tabled in September 2022.





Kolomoisky hands over control of popular 1+1 media network amid legal troubles





Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky has ceded control of the 1+1 Media conglomerate, a major player in the country’s media landscape, to a holding company that allegedly represents the company’s employees, 1+1 Media reported on Oct. 26.





Most Ukrainians strongly support EU membership and reforms to join, KIIS poll results





Ukrainians overwhelmingly are in favor of joining the European Union, with a slim majority considering the issue “very important”, according to a new poll published by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on Oct. 26.





North Korean arms transfers to Russia exceed similar transfers from EU to Ukraine





Europe is falling behind on plans to provide Kyiv with one million artillery shells, potentially giving Moscow an advantage with regular ammunition supplies from Pyongyang, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis wrote on X (Twitter) on Oct. 26.

Dragon Capital halves Ukraine’s GDP growth forecast to 4.0% amid expectations of another year of war





Investment company Dragon Capital has halved its GDP growth forecast for 2024 to 4.0% year-over-year, and expects the hryvnia exchange rate to reach 39 UAH/USD by the end of next year, the firm said in an updated forecast economic forecast for Ukraine.





Ukrainian pilots begin ‘hands-on’ F-16 training in US





A select group of Ukrainian pilots have begun basic flight training on F-16 jet fighters at an Air National Guard base in Arizona, the U.S. Air Force announced on Oct. 25, as reported by Air & Space Forces Magazine.





Yermak and Sullivan discuss joint defense production and upcoming Ukraine Peace Formula meeting in Malta





Ukrainian presidential chief-of-staff Andriy Yermak spoke to U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan regarding joint arms production and the implementation of Ukraine’s peace plan at an upcoming summit in Malta, the Ukrainian president’s office reported on Oct. 26.





NBU cuts key interest rate by 4 points to 16% with potential further cuts in mind





The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set the key interest rate at 16% as of Oct. 27, bringing it in line with the rate for overnight certificates of deposit (CDs), the NBU announced on Oct. 26.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine