Big Eyes Coin Aims To Make Amazing Contributions To DeFi Alongside Avalanche and Tezos

The integration of DeFi into the crypto landscape is one of its leading innovations and a feature that powers the system’s main value proposition, which is decentralization. Daily, we see top DeFi cryptocurrencies contribute immensely to the ecosystem’s growth, and Avalanche (AVAX) and Tezoz (XTZ) are two cryptocurrencies doing well in that category.

Avalanche is one of the leading DeFi platforms with a high throughput smart contract system for users, while Tezoz is also a smart contract platform with an on-chain governance protocol.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin looking to contribute to the DeFi ecosystem alongside these cryptocurrencies. The BIG token aims to be a cat-inspired meme coin that brings people and wealth into the DeFi sector. Let’s discuss these three cryptocurrencies in detail below.

Avalanche – The Carbon Neutral Platform

Avalanche is a leading DeFi initiative and a platform for decentralized apps that supports open, programmable smart contracts. It is a layer-1 blockchain network that is a foundation for creating decentralized applications in a safe and secure setting. It is one of Ethereum’s competitors and aims to be the next big DeFi platform in the ecosystem.

Avalanche aims to provide an average of 6,500 transactions per second and scale efficiently without sacrificing security or decentralization, as most networks do. It seeks to achieve this through its three individual blockchains, X-chain, C-chain, and P-chain, with different consensus mechanisms suiting their use cases.

Avalanche has been working on creating its ecosystem of dApps and DeFi since its debut, and it has matched with other Ethereum-based companies like SushiSwap and TrueUSD. The system is constantly working to improve scalability and efficiency, and it remains one of the most relevant and effective DeFi platforms in the crypto market.

Tezos – Making DeFi Available To New Users

Tezoz is an open-source smart contract platform that exists for the creation of new digital assets and decentralized applications. It is a general-purpose, self-updating crypto-ledger that can be used in creating any blockchain-based ledger.

Tezos (XTZ) aims to remove major barriers and simplify the process surrounding the adoption of blockchain protocols, assets, and applications. The Tezos blockchain network aims to implement complex smart contracts for effective and efficient asset settlement and decentralized applications.

The network seeks to make DeFi available and accessible to new users and improve experiences with NFTs, DeFi, gaming, and other features and utilities that come with blockchain technology. Tezos promises to make it simple for developers to construct sophisticated tools and products with smart contract applications.

Big Eyes Coin Is On The Rise

Big Eyes Coin is a new meme coin project looking to contribute immensely to the DeFi community. The cryptocurrency aims to introduce more people to DeFi and help users generate money by being a part of the ecosystem. Big Eyes Coin is a community-driven project passionate about its users and holders.

The network is dedicated to protecting the oceans, a vital part of the natural ecosystem. To this cause, Big Eyes Coin aims to commit 5% of its profits to public charity wallets and help advocate for the protection of marine life.

The Big Eyes presale is in its fifth stage, and the coin has raised over $7 million, getting closer to $8 million. With each presale stage comes a slight increase in the token price, and considering the buzz around the project, there could be a guaranteed pump for early buyers after launch. Big Eyes Coin is even allowing users to receive bonus tokens if they purchase during the presale using the code ‘EYES1938’.

 

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

 

