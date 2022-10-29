Big Eyes Coin, Apecoin, And Bitcoin Holders Could Be Amongst The Biggest Gainers In 2023

The coming year is expected to be more profitable than the current one, but it may be nothing similar to the great bull run in 2021. Irrespective, there’s great optimism about the year, and many believe it can’t be worse than the past months. The present year ushered in the crypto winter, which brought more losses than wins, but the narrative may change in 2023 if you have certain crypto assets in your portfolio.

ApeCoin (APE), Bitcoin (BTC), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are top cryptocurrencies that could experience higher price increases than others, and holders of these crypto assets could be among the highest gainers in the coming year. The crypto assets are unique in their utility and have distinct features. However, their probability of improving your wealth is one-factor experts believe they share in common.

The Real King Of The Crypto Jungle – ApeCoin (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) is the native token of the APE ecosystem. The ERC-20 token facilitates governance on the blockchain platform. The APE ecosystem is a community-driven decentralized protocol that aims to improve culture and support its integration into the metaverse via art, games, events, and entertainment.

The community runs a democratized governance system backed by the native token. Only ApeCoin (APE) holders can be a member of the ApeCoin DAO, the governance body that votes, submit ideas and proposals, and participate in commentary concerning the Ecosystem’s funds and growth.

Persistence, boldness, equality, transparency, and collective responsibility are the guiding values of the ecosystem. The ApeCoin Foundation is determined to make the project more attractive to crypto enthusiasts. ApeCoin (APE) could pump in the coming months and put you among the top gainers in the new year.

The Godfather Of Crypto — Bitcoin (BTC)

It is a long shot for Bitcoin (BTC) to set a new all-time high in the coming year, but analysts believe it will be amongst the high-yielding cryptocurrencies in 2023. The open-source digital currency remains the most valuable despite the bear market, and it looks set for an increase in value in the coming year.

Bitcoin (BTC) is a peer-to-peer digital currency that acts as a form of money outside the influence and control of any body or any organization. It is the most owned crypto asset, and according to professionals, Bitcoin should take the most percentage in your portfolio.

Bitcoin’s rapid decline to under $20K this year is the lowest it came since the last bear market years ago. It now looks set to pick up again, rallying towards a new all-time high a few years from now. BTC will make a huge recovery in 2023, implying that holders could be top gainers.

Cutest Cat In Crypto Town – Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes (BIG) is a new meme coin many believe could blow next. Top investors believe a little amount could yield a huge profit if the market conditions remain favorable. Big Eyes’ (BIG) run in the coming year could be reminiscent of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin’s 2021 run, as the unique meme token is set to launch.

Big Eyes (BIG) has enjoyed a great presale thus far. The crypto asset would soon surpass its target presale amount with a few weeks to spare. It has enjoyed great adoption due to its uniqueness and the efforts of its developers. Big Eyes (BIG) would increase DeFi adoption and leverage NFTs to provide users with opportunities for growth and financial benefits.

The cat-theme meme coin is also focused on growing its community of cute cat lovers to break the dominance of the doge ecosystem. Big Eyes (BIG) will allocate part of its treasury to protecting the aquatic part of the world’s ecosystem. It will also dedicate a certain amount to marketing to increase the project’s popularity and acceptance.

The meme coin is inarguably destined for the top, and you be a part of its presale to be a top gainer in the coming year.

