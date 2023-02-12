Big Eyes Coin Ups The Ante In Presale With New Currencies For BIG: Bitcoin & Ethereum Prices Take U-Turn

·3 min read

Given the hype, anticipation, and outright popularity it has gained since being created over the past few months since its launch last year, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), on its Twitter page @BigEyesCoin, announced that it would expand its portfolio by adding five new currencies which could be used to purchase $BIG tokens.

Seeing the overwhelming success it has had during presale where investors could, before the announcement, use Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), or Tether (USDT) to purchase a BIG token; Big Eyes Coin has effective immediately added Bitcoin (BTC), Tether (TRC20), Dogecoin (DOGE), Binance USD (BUSD), and TRON (TRX) as cryptocurrencies which could be used to purchase BIG.

Big Eyes Coin, which is a new ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum Network and has KYC verification by CoinSniper, offers an opportunity of transferring wealth into the Decentralised Finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Having now entered stage 11 out of 15 in presale, Big Eyes Coin has raised $25 million in presale tokens. With the $50 million target it has before going live on the market, and given the speed at which presale tokens are selling, Big Eyes Coin is certainly preparing for a firework-style entry when it does go live.

The addition of BTC, TRC20, DOGE, BUSD, and TRX couldn’t have come at a better time for Big Eyes Coin investors. With Big Eyes Coin’s extended promotion code LAUNCHBIGEYES200, investors could earn 200% returns on a purchase of a BIG coin. And with Big Eyes Coin’s community-driven approach, early investment in presale tokens would give the investor the option of becoming a member of its community and decision-making process. Big Eyes Coin assures that 90% of BIG will be available at launch.

Bitcoin: Brief Highs, Longer Lows

Having reached as high as $24,157.88 in early February since recovering from its price of $16,585.05 at the beginning of January 2023, the upward trend seems to have been rather brief as Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has since seen a tumble down to $21,783.95. The cryptocurrency has seen its price drop by 4.31% overnight and 7.49% during a 7-day period.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s market capitalization was at $419 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $31 billion.

Ethereum: A Fall Easier Than The Climb

Similar to its table-topping counterpart Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH) has also seen its price drop from what was expected to be a bullish February. Having started 2023 with its price at $1196.71 at the back of a chilly November 2022, Ethereum was within striking distance of reaching $1700 in early February but instead has gone the other way weeks into the month as it dropped to $1538.43 at the time of writing, breaking the 3-week upward trend.

At the time of writing, Ethereum held a market capitalization of $188 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $9.9 billion.

Crypto Overview

After posting steady gains throughout January 2023 which indicated an upward trend, the cryptocurrency market has remained sluggish further towards February. Having seen a global cryptocurrency market capitalization of $1.09 trillion in the first week of February, the crypto market cap has since dipped to $1.02 trillion, with its 24-hour trading volume rising to $74.65 billion from $62 billion during the same period. This is a clear indication that the bear market is well and truly with us. This provides the ideal opportunity for investors to review the market and identify which projects have what it takes to survive. And given Big Eyes Coin’s rally in the past few months, it would be an ideal meme token to invest in.

