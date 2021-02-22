Big factor in COVID votes: Would Dems sink first Biden goal?

  • FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., right, arrive as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump starts in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2021, file photo Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., returns to the chamber as the defense finishes arguments in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, in Washington.. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
  • FILE - In this July 29, 2020, file photo Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP, File)
1 / 3

Biden Economy Democrats

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., right, arrive as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump starts in the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALAN FRAM
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic leaders have a potent dynamic on their side as Congress preps for its first votes on the party’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill: Would any Democrat dare cast the vote that scuttles new President Joe Biden’s leadoff initiative?

Democrats' wafer-thin 10-vote House majority leaves little room for defections in the face of solid Republican opposition, and they have none in a 50-50 Senate they control only with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote. Internal Democratic disputes remain over issues like raising the minimum wage, how much aid to funnel to struggling state and local governments and whether to extend emergency unemployment benefits for an extra month.

Yet with the House Budget Committee planning to approve the 591-page package Monday, Democrats across the party's spectrum show little indication they're willing to embarrass Biden with a high-profile defeat a month into his presidency.

Such a setback would deal early blows to both Biden and new Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. It could also wound congressional Democrats overall by risking repercussions in the 2022 elections if they fail to unite effectively against clear enemies like the pandemic and the frozen economy.

“You think very seriously before casting a deciding vote against your own party's president's legislative agenda,” said Ian Russell, a longtime Democratic consultant. But he cautioned that lawmakers must decide “for themselves how their vote is going to play out" at home.

The issue that's provoked the deepest divisions is a drive, largely by progressives, to boost the federal minimum wage to $15 hourly over five years. The current $7.25 minimum took effect in 2009.

“It was the No. 1 priority for progressives,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said in an interview last week. “This is something we've run on and something we've promised to the American people.”

An overall relief bill, including the minimum wage boost, is expected to clear the House, and likely the Senate as well. But the minimum wage boost's fate is shakier in the Senate, where Joe Manchin of West Virginia, perhaps the chamber's most conservative Democrat, has said the $15 target is too expensive.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., has suggested she might oppose it, too. She said Democrats shouldn't whisk it to passage using special rules that would let them avoid a Republican filibuster, which would require an unattainable 60 votes to overcome.

Manchin's office did not make him available for an interview. Earlier this month he told The Hill, a political publication, that $11 hourly would be “responsible and reasonable.”

Even more ominously, the Senate parliamentarian is expected to rule soon on whether the minimum wage provision must be tossed from the bill. Under expedited procedures Democrats are using, items can't be included that aren't principally budget-related, and it's unclear if Democrats would have the votes to overturn such a decision.

Yet even in a Congress where virtually every Democratic vote is needed, few if any are overtly threatening to take the entire bill down unless they get their way.

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., his chamber's chief minimum wage sponsor, said Democrats must “act boldly” and approve a package with the minimum wage increase. He answered indirectly when asked if he'd be willing to compromise to keep the plan in the overall bill.

“Every Democrat understands that at this moment in history, this unprecedented moment of pain and suffering for working families, it is absolutely imperative we support the president, that we do what the American people want and we pass that package,” he said in an interview.

Moderate Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., also signaled a distaste for intractable demands. The pathway to success is to “push as hard as you can to get as much as you can now that you want, not compromise your principles and know that tomorrow’s another day,” said Schneider, a leader of the New Democrat Coalition, a group of nearly 100 moderate House Democrats.

Republicans say the proposal is overpriced, not targeted to people who most need help, insufficiently prods schools to reopen and is a partisan Democratic power play to ignore the GOP.

The bill would provide one-time $1,400 payments to millions of low- and middle-income people, increase child tax credits that could be paid in advance and monthly and provide extra $400 weekly federal unemployment benefits through August. It would also provide hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments, shuttered schools, COVID-19 vaccines and testing and struggling airlines, restaurants and other businesses.

History has rich examples of lawmakers who’ve faced pivotal decisions on whether to loyally back priorities of their parties’ presidents, with mixed results.

In 2017, three GOP defections — most famously a post-midnight thumbs-down by the now deceased Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. — brought down then-President Donald Trump’s trademark effort to repeal the Obama-era Affordable Care Act. McCain’s vote sparked unending enmity from Trump. Of the other two, Maine Sen. Susan Collins was reelected last year and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski faces reelection in 2022.

In 1993, new President Bill Clinton’s $500 billion deficit-reduction plan passed the House by a single vote after freshman Rep. Marjorie Margolies-Mezvinsky agreed to support it. Mezvinsky, who’d previously criticized the measure as lacking sufficient spending cuts, voted “yes” after Clinton sought her backing in a phone call she took in the House cloakroom during the vote.

“I told him I knew how important it was and I wouldn’t let it go down, but I said I would only be the tie-breaking vote,” she recalled this week in an interview. She said she also told him, “If I pull you over the top, you’ll lose this seat.”

Both scenarios played out.

The package passed 218-216, saved by her decisive vote. And the lawmaker, whose last name is now Margolies following divorce, lost her reelection two years later from what was a heavily GOP district in Philadelphia’s suburbs.

She never returned to Congress. But one of her children, Marc Mezvinsky, later married Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea.

Recommended Stories

  • US coronavirus death toll approaches milestone of 500,000

    The U.S. stood Sunday at the brink of a once-unthinkable tally: 500,000 people lost to the coronavirus. A year into the pandemic, the running total of lives lost was about 498,000 — roughly the population of Kansas City, Missouri, and just shy of the size of Atlanta. The figure compiled by Johns Hopkins University surpasses the number of people who died in 2019 of chronic lower respiratory diseases, stroke, Alzheimer’s, flu and pneumonia combined.

  • Ted Cruz’s wife and children back in US after controversial Mexico trip

    They travelled to Cancun on Wednesday as millions were without power in Texas amid Winter Storm Uri

  • Abused woman survives brutal cold in national park but needs foot amputation, feds say

    “How she survived I have no idea.”

  • Israel shuts Mediterranean shore after oil devastates coast

    Israel closed all its Mediterranean beaches until further notice on Sunday, days after an offshore oil spill deposited tons of tar across more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) of coastline in what officials are calling one of the country's worst ecological disasters. Activists began reporting globs of black tar on Israel's coast last week after a heavy storm. The deposits have wreaked havoc on local wildlife, and the Israeli Agriculture Ministry determined Sunday that a dead young fin whale that washed up on a beach in southern Israel died from ingesting the viscous black liquid, according to Kan, Israel's public broadcaster.

  • US charges three North Koreans over $1.3bn theft

    The "military intelligence agents" are accused of targeting some of the world's biggest firms.

  • Turkey hires U.S. lobbying firm to return to F-35 jet programme

    Turkey has hired a Washington-based law firm to lobby for its readmission to the U.S. F-35 fighter jet programme after it was suspended over its purchase of Russian air defences, a contract filed with the U.S. Department of Justice showed. Ankara had ordered more than 100 stealth fighters and has been making parts for their production, but was removed from the programme in 2019 after it bought the Russian S-400 missile defence systems, which Washington says threaten the F-35s. It has now hired law firm Arnold & Porter for "strategic advice and outreach" to U.S. authorities, in a six-month contract worth $750,000 which started this month.

  • Buckingham Palace: Prince Philip hospitalized after feeling unwell

    Britain's 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

  • Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in presidential debut on world stage

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday drew a sharp contrast with the foreign policy of his much-derided predecessor, Donald Trump, and urged democracies to work together to challenge abuses by autocratic states such as China and Russia. In his first big appearance as president on the global stage, an online "virtual visit" to Europe, Biden sought to re-establish the United States as a multilateral team player after four years of divisive "America First" policies under Trump. Speaking to the Munich Security Conference, the Democratic president distanced himself from the more transactional foreign policy of Republican Trump, who angered allies by breaking off global accords and threatening to end defense assistance unless they toed his line.

  • India court clears reporter in suit filed by MP over #MeToo accusation

    An Indian court on Wednesday cleared journalist Priya Ramani of criminal defamation charges brought by former union minister M. J. Akbar after she publicly accused him of sexual assault in 2018. The verdict by a court in New Delhi has been hailed as a victory for India's #MeToo movement, in which Akbar - a veteran editor who founded many publications - was one of the highest profile figures to be accused. He stepped down as minister of state for external affairs in 2018 after more than a dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct following Ramani's allegations.

  • Myanmar protest call for general strike draws junta threat

    A call for a Monday general strike by demonstrators in Myanmar protesting the military’s seizure of power has been met by the ruling junta with a thinly veiled threat to use lethal force, raising the possibility of major clashes. The call for a general strike was made Sunday by the Civil Disobedience Movement, a loosely organized group leading resistance to the army’s Feb. 1 takeover. State television broadcaster MRTV late Sunday carried a public announcement from the junta, formally called the State Administration Council, warning against the general strike.

  • Cambodia adopts China-style internet gateway amid opposition crackdown

    Cambodia's government has issued a decree establishing a China-style internet gateway that will allow online traffic to be controlled and monitored, prompting local concern that democratic freedoms could be under threat. The 11-page decree announced on Wednesday seeks to facilitate and manage internet connections to help revenue collection, protect national security and maintain social order, culture and tradition. The gateway's operator will support authorities with "measures to prevent and disconnect all network connections that affect national income, security, social order, morality, culture, traditions and customs".

  • UK's Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week

    Britain's Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, is likely to remain in hospital until next week, a royal source said on Friday, adding that doctors were acting out of an abundance of caution and the duke remains in good spirits. "Following consultation with his doctor the Duke of Edinburgh is likely to remain in hospital for observation and rest over the weekend and into next week," the source said. Both Philip and the 94-year-old queen received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in January.

  • Durham police investigating death of man found shot on highway

    Durham police responded to a report of a shooting on Friday off of N.C. 55. A man later died.

  • Two people found dead after Dallas police shot responding to call

    The two officers, who are in a stable condition in hospital, were dispatched to the residence in Old Dallas East about 11 a.m. after receiving information that a man had threatened to hurt his wife and reports of shots fired. "Once the officers were on the scene, they were met with gunfire," police chief Eddie Garcia said at a press conference, adding that both officers were wounded in the lower legs and their injuries were not life-threatening. Garcia, who did not take questions at the short press conference, did not give any details on the sequence of events and no arrests were announced.

  • Dogs abandoned in crates by NC road die, officials say. Now there’s a $5,000 reward

    It’s unclear how long the dogs had been left there.

  • Kremlin tells West to pull back from idea of Navalny-related sanctions

    The Kremlin said on Friday it hoped the United States and European Union would fall back on common sense and resist calls to impose new sanctions on Moscow over its treatment of opposition politician Alexei Navalny. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to name as early as Friday companies it believes are helping build Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany, according to sources, a move that could prompt sanctions on the nearly completed project. Diplomats have also said that the European Union is set to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin in March in response to the jailing of Navalny this month by a Russian court.

  • U.S. rescinds Trump White House claim that all U.N. sanctions had been reimposed on Iran

    The United States on Thursday told the United Nations Security Council it was rescinding a Trump administration assertion that all U.N. sanctions had been reimposed on Iran in September. Acting U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills informed the 15-member body in a letter seen by Reuters. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told European allies on Thursday that President Joe Biden's administration was prepared to talk to Iran about both countries returning to a 2015 deal that aims to stop Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

  • GameStop millionaire Keith Gill is testifying before Congress on Thursday. Meet the investor who upended Wall Street with cat memes, reaction GIFs, and fundamental analysis.

    Gill, who goes by u/DeepF---ingValue on Reddit and Roaring Kitty on YouTube, is being compared to Michael Burry of "The Big Short" by his peers.

  • Biden says U.S. commitment to NATO is 'unshakeable'

    President Joe Biden on Friday said the U.S. commitment to the NATO alliance was "unshakeable" and promised to observe the principle that an attack on one member was an attack on all. His statement was at odds with his predecessor, Donald Trump, who called the 30-member alliance outdated and at one point suggested Washington could withdraw. "The United States is fully committed to our NATO alliance, and I welcome your growing investment in the military capabilities that enable our shared defenses," Biden told an online session of the Munich Security Conference.

  • U.S., China face U.N. cooperation test over UK push for vaccine ceasefires

    Britain on Wednesday proposed that the U.N. Security Council call for ceasefires to allow for COVID-19 vaccinations, a move that will be a key test of cooperation at the United Nations between China and new U.S. President Joe Biden's administration. Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urged a "swift adoption" by the 15-member council of a draft resolution calling for vaccination ceasefires, warning that 160 million people are at risk of missing out due to instability and conflict. "Local ceasefires are going to be essential to enable lifesaving vaccinations to take place," Raab said.