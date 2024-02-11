'Like a big family': Amaro's owners happy to reopen after gas leak. Here's the latest

TAUNTON — A neighborhood fixture in East Taunton has re-opened its doors after being closed for five months due to a major fuel leak.

"We're kind of like a big family in East Taunton. A lot of customers have been coming in giving us hugs," said Aaron Amaro, co-owner of Amaro's Mobil on Middleboro Avenue on Friday afternoon, two days after the business re-opened.

A big sign hanging near the cash register says, "Welcome back!"

"It's been great. Everyone's really happy. Everyone's glad to see their neighborhood store back open," he said. "I'm just happy to see the customers and their happy faces."

Co-owner Sonia Amaro is happy to be back on Wednesday Feb. 7, 2024, the day Amaro's in Easton Taunton re-opened after being closed for five months because of a fuel leak.

The convenience store portion of Amaro’s, at 508 Middleboro Ave., had a soft opening this past Wednesday, Feb 7. The grand opening and ribbon cutting are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 15. The gas pumps had not re-opened as of Friday afternoon but are expected to any day, he said.

Customers in the area can drive or walk into the convenience store and Dunkin' coffee shop inside right now.

On the window right next to the entrance on opening day were written the words of Psalms 85:12: "The Lord will indeed give what is good, and our land will yield its harvest."

Aaron Amaro said he and his wife never had any doubt they would get through the last few months and re-open the business his father founded more than 50 years ago, in 1973, as a market right across the street from the current location.

"My wife and I put our faith in God. We're a Christian business and truly believe with God everything is possible," Aaron said.

Psalm 85:12 is written on the window of Amaro's in East Taunton on Wednesday Feb. 7, 2024, the day the store reopened after being closed for five months because of a fuel leak. The gas station is expected to reopen in the next few days.

Months of remediation and rebuilding

Since the announcement back in late August that 31,000 gallons of gasoline had leaked underground from the station’s underground piping and storage tanks, Amaro’s has been fenced off while it undergoes clean up and remediation as required by the city, federal Environmental Protection Agency and state Department of Environmental Protection.

"The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has been working with emergency responders and the owner's consultants since the release was first reported. We continue to monitor the situation, as the site cleanup is ongoing, and we are reviewing documents submitted by the responsible parties. The health and safety of residents and the environment remain our top priority,” said DEP Spokesperson Fabienne Alexis, in an e-mailed statement.

The fencing around Amaro’s came down before the soft opening on Feb 7. However, clean-up efforts, entailing the pumping out of groundwater or excavation of soil contaminated with gasoline, “could go on for years,” Captain Robert Bastis, from Taunton Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Office, told the City Council back on Nov. 28.

Alexis from the DEP added that “Waste site cleanup regulations do not prohibit a gasoline station from operating while cleanup actions are underway, provided operations do not interfere with ongoing remediation.”

Nick Butler with Global Contracting Services Inc. works at Amaro's gas station in East Taunton on Wednesday Feb. 7, 2024, the day the store reopened after being closed for five months due to a fuel leak. The gas station is expected to reopen in the next few days.

What about the gas station?

As of Friday afternoon, Amaro’s was not yet selling gasoline while awaiting the final sign off from the city.

Ligia Madeira, chief of staff for Mayor Shaunna O’Connell, said, “Per the Fire Prevention Office, Amaro’s will need a reissuance of the permit to store fuel.”

The underground storage tank system for the station required extensive fixes and upgrades, Bastis said back in November. Amaro’s engineering consultants, North County Group, said at the time the fuel pipes had to be replaced, as well as the tank tops to the storage tanks.

“The Fire Department must perform inspections and receive documentation of the new tank tops and piping associated with fuel delivery before the permit is reissued,” Madeira said.

Sonia Amaro mans the cash register at Amaro's in East Taunton on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, the day the store reopened after being closed for five months due to a fuel leak. The gas station is expected to reopen in the next few days.

More inspections to go

Taunton Fire Chief Steven Lavigne told The Gazette that the Fire Department has been in regular contact with the owners of Amaro’s, and what currently is happening with the systems testing by private contractor, Compliance Testing Services, is “a part of normal procedure and steps in getting a new system operating.”

Once all the testing is complete and the proper documentation is available, Taunton’s Fire Prevention Office will be notified to conduct a final inspection from Bastis, Lavigne said.

“We are waiting for all the proper documentation showing that the tanks are tight and holding the fuel product and everything works, including the fire suppression system,” Lavigne said.

