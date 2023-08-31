Big federal firearms case has Lake County connection

Federal authorities have secured an indictment against an Osceola couple and charged them with buying and selling 129 firearms, including in Lake County, with many ending up at crime scenes in Canada and the Bahamas.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced a 39-count indictment against Kingsley Wilson, 35, and his girlfriend, Viviana Rodriguez, 41, of Kissimmee.

If convicted, each faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison for dealing firearms without a license, 10 years for each count of making a false statement on firearms records, and five years for causing a licensed firearms dealer to maintain false information in their records, according to a press release from the prosecutor's office.

In an arrest affidavit, a special agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms detailed his investigation, which started in January and focused on three firearms purchased by Wilson.

“All of the recovered firearms were associated with criminal activity in the Bahamas, including homicides,” the affidavit says. Wilson is from the Bahamas.

The investigation grew from there, with agents checking records of licensed firearms dealers in Central Florida. In one instance, investigators were able to observe Wilson in person.

“On Jan. 10 … Lake County Sheriff’s Office Detective Drew Rhodes and I traveled to 4 Corners Pawn and Gun (9726 U.S. Highway 192, Clermont, Lake County) to obtain the firearms transfer forms …. While speaking to the store owner, Wilson entered the store. The store owner alerted me of Wilson’s presence," the affidavit says.

“During the time that Wilson was inside the store, I personally observed him walk toward a glass display case containing several handguns. Wilson had a cellular phone in his hand and appeared to be texting or otherwise communicating with someone during the time he was looking at the handguns.

"Wilson also asked the store clerk if they had a Glock Model 26 or 27 handgun. When the clerk told Wilson they did not currently have one in stock, Wilson said he would go to another [licensed firearms dealer],” the agent wrote.

The agent, who redacted his name from the report, said he observed Wilson get into a truck bearing the name of a wiring company. “This is the same business name reflected on Wilson’s earnings and wage records….”

Wilson was questioned in Osceola County on July 27. He said he didn’t know how many firearms he had at home. When asked how many he had purchased in the past six months, he said, “I have no clue.”

He denied buying 50 or more.

Agents seized his cellphone, which allegedly linked his girlfriend, Rodriguez, to gun sales, and sales using an encrypted app to others, the affidavit says.

There were also discussions about Wilson buying a pressure washer, battery charger and other items so he could use the packages to send guns through a shipping service. There were even photos of the packages, and in some cases photos of the weapons.

One request was for equipment that could change a semi-automatic weapon into a machine gun. Another was for a military-type semi-automatic rifle. One sale involved extended magazines.

“I know that persons that are engaged in the business of selling firearms without a license, or who are purchasing firearms on behalf of another person (a “straw” purchase), typically do so for individuals who are not legally allowed to purchase or possess firearms…,” the agent noted in his report.

“Furthermore, the person acquiring these firearms often resells … them to markets that generate a large profit (such as the black market). Indeed, for an unlicensed firearms dealer, the repeated purchase of identical firearms is akin to restocking inventory for further illegal distribution.”

Agents armed with a federal search warrant went to Wilson’s home in Kissimmee. Despite records showing he purchased 89 weapons, agents only found eight.

“They also located paperwork for three additional firearms transactions purchased in Lake County ….”

Wilson confessed to selling firearms to others, “making a profit of approximately $100 per firearm,” the affidavit says.

Wilson was booked into the Marion County Jail, where he was being held for the U.S. Marshals Service without bail. It is not clear where Rodriguez is being held.

