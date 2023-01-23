Big Flats man charged with attempted murder after stabbing; victim in critical condition

A Big Flats man is behind bars for allegedly stabbing a 29-year-old man multiple times in the chest Friday morning at a Burkeshire Drive, Big Flats, home.

Theodore C. Swan, 34, of Burkeshire Drive was charged Friday with second-degree attempted murder, according to Chemung County Sheriff William A. Schrom. He was arraigned at Big Flats Town Court and sent to the Chemung County Jail on $250,000 cash bail.

The victim was transported to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, where he was rushed into emergency surgery due to the injuries he sustained, according to police. He remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said at 10:48 a.m., Friday, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 171 Burkeshire Drive for a 911 report of an individual who has been stabbed at that location, police said. Upon arrival a deputy sheriff was able to determine that a Big Flats man had been stabbed several times in the upper chest and one time in the arm.

Schrom said the deputy was able to summon assistance to provide medical assistance to the victim, and to set up a perimeter around the residence, as it was believed that the suspect was still inside the home.

Just prior to 2:15 p.m., members of the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Special Unit, (SSU) introduced chemical agent into the residence, after the suspect failed to comply with numerous orders to exit the home, police said.

After a series of chemical agents was deployed, the suspect exited the rear of the residence and surrendered to sheriff’s deputies without incident. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by members of the New York State Police, Horseheads Village police, the Elmira Police Department as well as Erway Ambulance.

Schrom said the investigation is continuing by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and additional charges are anticipated against Swan.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Big Flats man charged with attempted murder, victim stabbed