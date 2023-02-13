Big Flats man indicted on attempted murder, assault after stabbing incident. What we know

A Big Flats man accused of stabbing another man in January has been indicted on multiple felonies.

A Chemung County grand jury indicted Theodore C. Swan IV, 34 of Burkeshire Drive in Big Flats, on one count of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault in connection with the stabbing of Joseph W. Hartford, 29, also of Big Flats.

Hartford was rushed to the hospital but survived the attack. Swan was taken into custody after a standoff with members of the Chemung County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies at a Burkeshire Drive residence .

What happened Jan. 20 in the Town of Big Flats

At 10:48 a.m. Jan. 20, deputies from the Chemung County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to 171 Burkeshire Dr. for a 911 report of a person who has been stabbed.

An arriving deputy found Hartford, who had been stabbed several times in the chest and once in the arm.

Suspecting the assailant was still inside, deputies set up a perimeter around the residence, with assistance from New York State Police, along with Horseheads and Elmira police officers.

Swan eventually surrendered after the sheriff's office Special Unit introduced a series of chemical agents into the home.

In the meantime, Hartford was rushed to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, where he underwent emergency surgery.

What is the suspect accused of?

Swan is accused of intentionally stabbing Hartford multiple times in the upper chest, causing one of his lungs to collapse, according to the indictment.

The indictment states he stabbed Hartford with the intent of causing his death, resulting in the attempted murder charge.

The assault charges state that Swan acted recklessly and with a depraved indifference to human life, resulting in serious injury to another person.

The indictment offered no indication of a motive for the attack, and Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom said investigators were unable to determine a possible motive.

Hartford was originally listed in critical condition following his surgery, but he was later upgraded to stable. He has since been released from the hospital.

Swan remains incarcerated at the Chemung County Jail without bail.

