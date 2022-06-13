Big Four Bridge shooting: Here's what we know about the incident that hospitalized 5 teens

A couple walk near the Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park Tuesday afternoon. Gov. Andy Beshear said he wants to budget $10 million over two years to expand Waterfront Park into Louisville's West End. Nov. 30, 2021

After a Saturday night shooting at a popular Louisville attraction that sent five teenagers to the hospital, police have released the photo of a man who is suspected of being involved.

Louisville Metro Police responded to the shooting just after 9 p.m. at Waterfront Park by the base of the Big Four Bridge, a pedestrian crossing that extends over the Ohio River into Southern Indiana.

Here's what we know so far:

Who are the victims?

The names of the five juveniles shot have not been released, though LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley noted both male and female victims were hospitalized.

Three victims were found at the scene and taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where at least one remained in critical condition late Saturday evening, Smiley said.

Two other teens were taken to the hospital by private means, Smiley said. LMPD Maj. Brian Kuriger saying their injuries are not believed to be critical.

Who is the suspect?

Louisville Metro Police are searching for this man in the white shirt who they believe was involved in a shooting at the Big Four Bridge Saturday night.

Police released four photos of a man who they believe was involved in the shooting. He is a Black man in a white shirt shown standing in a crowd of people, several of whom are on scooters.

At least one of the photos came from an Instagram video police found.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip hotline at (502) 574-5673.

How is LMPD responding?

Speaking at the scene Saturday night, LMPD Maj. Brian Kuriger said the department will be increasing its presence at Waterfront Park.

He also urged those who had been in attendance to reach out to the department with information and called on parents to provide supervision at the park "so that we can stop this violence that's occurring inside Louisville Metro, and specifically down here at Waterfront Park."

"It's tough, you know, it's tough," Kuriger said. "The last thing you want to do is show up on a run and you've got somebody who's been shot, at any age. But it's even tougher when you have juveniles or adolescents or anybody that's in their teenage years to have their whole life ahead of them that are going through this traumatic event where they're a victim."

What we know about violent crime in Louisville

This past weekend police responded to several homicides and non-fatal shootings.

In three days, four people were killed and 10 people were non-fatally wounded by gunfire.

There have been 75 homicides this year — slightly down compared to this time last year. Though, non-fatal shootings are drastically down, according to LMPD data obtained by The Courier Journal.

The city experienced 164 non-fatal criminal shootings in the first five months of this year, compared to 283 in the same period a year earlier — a 43% drop.

