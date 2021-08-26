Big, Furry Porch Thief Takes Off With Package In 'Hysterical' Surveillance Video

This porch pirate’s too cute to get mad at.

A woman in Bristol, Connecticut, says a black bear pinched an Amazon package from her front porch, making for a hilarious spot of afternoon entertainment. She posted a video of the theft on Facebook this week.

“Amazon had dropped off the packages maybe five minutes before and I got the alert on my security camera and then I got a second alert five minutes later,” Kristin Levine told NBC Connecticut, saying she was “taken aback because I wasn’t expecting anyone else in my driveway.”

The bounty inside? Toilet paper, according to Levine. The furry thief apparently wasn’t interested in the contents: She later found the parcel in a neighbor’s yard.

“It was hysterical,” Levine told NBC Connecticut. “I knew nothing in there was going to be irreplaceable so it was a fun afternoon for sure.”

In the clip, the bear can be seen slowly making off down a driveway with the Amazon box in its mouth.

The bear’s ears appear to be tagged, meaning it has already been in contact with wildlife authorities.

Bears are tagged as part of a project to research Connecticut’s bear population, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) says on its website.

Black bears exist throughout much of the state. In 2019, people in Connecticut reported roughly 7,300 bear sightings to DEEP. According to the agency, many homes are located near bear habitat, and the animals often spend time in neighborhoods, where food is abundant. People in these areas are encouraged to make their homes less attractive to bears by removing accessible food sources such as open garbage cans, birdfeeders and grills.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.