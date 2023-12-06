'A big game weekend': P!nk concert predicted to bring over $15M to Syracuse

TechCrunch

In just 22 hours, the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI has racked up 85 million views, breaking a MrBeast video's record for most YouTube views in 24 hours. The excitement for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is a decade in the making. The last game in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto V, was released more than 10 years ago, in September 2013.