Big Grove's spacious Cedar Rapids taproom features exclusive in-house lager, outdoor stage

Big Grove’s newest location is almost open for business.

The Iowa brewery’s Cedar Rapids taproom is set to open on Dec. 14, expanding the famed, 10-year-old operation to beer lovers and restaurantgoers in the state’s second-largest city.

The 21,000-plus square foot taproom includes around 11,000 square feet of indoor space and is accompanied by a large, spacious, covered outdoor area.

The first 200 guests through the door Thursday, Dec. 14 will also receive a commemorative beer stein to celebrate the grand opening.

Big Grove also has taprooms in Solon (home to the original brewery), Iowa City and Des Moines.

One of the indoor seating areas at Big Grove Brewery's Cedar Rapids location is pictured Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

The Cedar Rapids walls are adorned with artwork by Jamie Boling, including a mural outfitted with homages to the city while the compact, lager-oriented brewing setup is visible from throughout the restaurant.

“This location has a great connection with the downtown area,” Danny Standley, a founder of Big Grove and self-designated beacon of hospitality, told the Press-Citizen.

He referenced area development, including the all-new nearby residential housing and Pickle Palace as instrumental pieces and said Big Grove’s new location is just another to add to the expanding puzzle.

“I think we’ll be one of the big staples here in town,” Standley said.

Big Grove Brewery's Cedar Rapids location stands at 170 First St. SW Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. The brew house is set to open for the public Dec. 14.

The outdoor space also comes equipped with a stage, perfect for hosting musical guests, he said. Though the warmer months will provide more opportunities to open the garage doors, the patio space, which makes up nearly half of the taproom’s square footage, is also equipped with fire pits.

Big Grove has hired more than 70 employees to staff the restaurant. Standley said he’s inspired by their work ethic and how they've come together through onboarding and training. His favorite part, though, is the open, bright, natural-light space that the location occupies.

“This space is fricking beautiful,” Standley said.

A sample one of Big Grove Brewery's menu items, a spicy chicken dish, is pictured Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 at the business' new Cedar Rapids location.

New spot will boast a myriad of beers and a few unique foods

Chef de cuisine Chris Vurciaga is a Cedar Rapids native, having grown up just a few miles from the new location on 1st Street SW. He joked that after spending so much time as part of the Big Grove family, he’s excited to be able to make a short drive or bike ride from his nearby home to work, rather than trekking to Solon or Iowa City.

Vurciaga, executive chef Sean Townley, and a team of chefs showcased some of the restaurant’s dishes during a special media event on Dec. 7, which included the signature, sizeable soft pretzels and the ever-popular double cheeseburger and fries.

Executive Chef Sean Towley, left, garnishes a dish held by Chef de cuisine Chris Vurciga Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 at Big Grove Brewery's new Cedar Rapids location.

The Cedar Rapids menu will also feature some unique items, including a spicy chicken dish that Vurciaga said is perfect to pair with a beer. The new spot will also offer fusion-style dishes, including a pork burrito bowl and homemade Reuben bao buns.

The taproom will include several beer options, including eastern European-inspired beers like a Czech Dark Lager, Czech Pilsner, Bavarian Hefeweizen and Vienna Lager.

The usual favorites will also be available, including the Big Grove classic Easy Eddy Hazy IPA.

Andy Joynt describes the brewing process in Big Grove Brewery's fermentation room, a unique feature of its Cedar Rapids location, on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 during a media tour.

Cedar Rapids offers unique brewing twist

On-site brewer Chris Flenker and Big Grove head brewer Andy Joynt call Big Grove's newest brewing set up their playground, complete with massive, 15-barrel brewing tanks and a one-of-a-kind arrangement.

While the tanks are massive in their own right, the star is the open fermentation room, a feature common in eastern European brewing but rarely, if ever, seen in the U.S., Joynt said. The open fermentation process allows the beer to breathe and ensures any unwanted flavors and particles escape into the air rather than getting trapped in the liquid.

Tap handles sit on the bar Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 at Big Grove Brewery's new Cedar Rapids location.

Joynt said the goal is to brew many exceptional lagers exclusive to the Cedar Rapids location, which means the process may take an extra day or two to perfect the pour.

“That might mean anywhere from six to 10 weeks,” Joynt said. “We’re going to take our sweet time and create a lot of high-quality beer.”

Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached at rhansen@press-citizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ryanhansen01.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Big Grove Brewery to open spacious taproom in Cedar Rapids