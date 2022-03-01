‘He Was a Big Guy’: Ohio White Man Arrested on Charges of Punching a Black Woman and Dragging Her By Her Hair In the Streets; Officials Consider Ethnic Intimidation Charge

Nicole Duncan-Smith
·5 min read

An Ohio white man is accused of verbally assaulting a Black woman with racial epithets in a Highland Square in Akron on Sunday, Feb. 27. After a video of the incident went public, the Kent native was arrested and charged with carrying a gun during the altercation.

Cameron Morgan, a 23-year-old African-American woman, reported being punched in the face by Andrew Walls, a 26-year-old white man. She claims that before he struck her, bruising her lip, he called her a racial slur.

Andrew Walls (Video Screenshot)
Andrew Walls (Video Screenshot)

As a result of him hitting her, Morgan says that she has sustained a concussion, “He was a big guy.”

Walls has been charged with being in possession of a firearm while intoxicated and assaulting Morgan on Sunday after she and her friends left a local nightclub. When the friends left the party, they noticed that a group of men was fighting on the sidewalk.

She said, “They’re all screaming.”

During the melee, she said she heard one of the men using a racial slur and assessed that since she was the only Black person in the vicinity, he must have been hurling it at her.

“I’m the only Black person around. I didn’t know who he was talking to, but he was calling white people a racial slur,” she remembered. “I was like, ‘Who talks like that? You can’t say that. That is not OK.’”

“We were in the most friendly neighborhood in Akron and he was, like, screaming all these racial slurs. I was looking at him, he just made eye contact with me, and started calling me a racial slur. And then just literally punched me in my face.”

After the altercation, her friends hurried to get her away from danger. Later, on Sunday, Morgan and her father filed a report with Akron police, where they issued an assault warrant for the suspect.

By this time police had already identified Walls as the man in the video, and the person that, her father claims, pulled her by the hair into the street after busting her lip.

Capt. Dave Laughlin revealed Walls turned himself in at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, the Akron Beacon Journal reports. An investigation that included officials reviewing a now-viral video of the incident, prompted law enforcement to hit him with an additional assault charge.

Many have seen the footage of this weekend’s fight and assault.

At the beginning of the video, several fights are being had. One man is being held by his neck against the wall of the building and viewers can see the back of the man who was doing the choking.

Past those two men, another man knocks Walls so hard that he falls to the ground. When he falls, according to police, he can be heard shouting derogatory terms about people’s race.

The video shows the alleged suspect getting up and walking up to Morgan, a bystander watching the commotion. He also starts to point at her, and says, “What’s up? (Racial slur) b****, shut your mouth.”

The Beacon Journal reports that witnesses saw a gun tucked in Walls’ belt, under his shirt.

People also tried to stop him from going after the woman saying, “That’s a woman, you don’t ******* hit a woman.”

Because the women did not stay, the officers were not able to piece together who did what and who was hurt during the brawl. Officers arrived on the 800 block of West Market Street, the scene of the crime, around 12:30 a.m., after responding to a report that up to five people were engaged with fighting.

However, when they arrived everyone had left and the street was almost empty, Akron police Lt. Mike Miller stated.

One person remained … Walls. He was there and claimed that he had been victimized.

The video shows that he was indeed assaulted, but that he was also a perpetrator of injury on a young Black woman. Because he brought race into his assault by using the expletive, he may also face a possible ethnic intimidation charge.

Another move that could increase the severity of the charges is how impacted the woman was by the assault. If the concussion claim can be validated, the assault charge could quickly change into a felonious assault count.

The young lady spoke to ABC 5 about the assault and said she never expected to be in the middle of the street fight.

“We’re just walking, crossing the street, and we hear this whole fight going on between, I’d say, approximately three to four grown men, and we’re just like, ‘Wow, someone’s going to get beat up,'” Morgan said.

“Little did we know that person was about to be me.”

Over the past two days, a 2019 photograph has emerged linking Walls with the radical white supremacist group, the Proud Boys.

One of the individuals in the picture has an uncanny resemblance to Walls at a Beto O’Rourke presidential stop at Kent State’s campus. Walls, who if this is him identified himself as the vice president of the Akron/Canton Chapter of the Proud Boys, is manning a table with guns on top of it to spark conversations about gun rights. The purpose of this staged action is to counter O’Rourke’s gun control platform.

“It’s obviously an angle we’re pursuing to see if there’s any link to gang activity,” The Captain stated, noting that the picture and the man they have in custody look “awfully similar.”

More news from our partners:

‘It Was Horrible to Watch’: Snapchat Helps Prove Innocence of Illinois Teen Jailed on Charges He Confessed to After Being Bribed with McDonald’s

“Secrets Out” | Shareef O’Neal Checks Twitter Detectives On His Dad’s Height, But Not Before Shaquille Jumps In on the Fun

One Black Family Claims California Took Their Land for a State Park 75 Years Ago. Now They Want it Back.

Recommended Stories

  • BitConnect’s Indicted Founder Kumbhani Vanished, SEC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- BitConnect founder Satish Kumbhani, charged in the U.S. last week with a $2.4 billion Ponzi scheme, has vanished from his native India, officials said.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Belarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will Back

  • Former police chief accused of staging suicide arrested

    Authorities have arrested a former North Carolina police chief who is charged with more than 70 felony crimes and accused of staging a suicide and fleeing to neighboring South Carolina. In a statement on Thursday, the Horry County Police Department (HCPD) said that William Anthony Spivey, former police chief of the Chadbourn Police Department, was relieved of his duties last spring due to a misconduct investigation by the North Carolina State...

  • Ukrainian soccer player gets teary-eyed after crowd cheers his introduction

    Ukrainian soccer player Roman Yaremchuk got emotional when the crowd cheered his introduction during a soccer match. During a match against Vitoria on Saturday, Yaremchuk, who professionally plays for Primeira Liga club S.L. Benfica, checked into the contest as a substitute for teammate David Nunez, with Nunez giving him the captain's armband as well. As Yaremchuk checked in, fans in attendance gave him a standing ovation. Yaremchuk, visibly...

  • Massive cargo ship carrying cars sinks in mid-Atlantic

    A large cargo vessel carrying cars from Germany to the United States sank Tuesday in the mid-Atlantic, 13 days after a fire broke out on board, the ship’s manager and the Portuguese navy said. The Felicity Ace sank about 400 kilometers (250 miles) off Portugal’s Azores Islands as it was being towed, MOL Ship Management in Singapore said in a statement. The Portuguese navy confirmed the sinking, saying it occurred outside Portuguese waters.

  • World's biggest container lines suspend shipping to Russia

    The world's two biggest container lines on Tuesday temporarily suspended cargo shipments to and from Russia in response to Western sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine, in a further blow to trade with the country. Russia's assault on its neighbour, which Moscow says is a "special operation", is the biggest state-to-state invasion in Europe since World War Two. Swiss headquartered MSC, the world's biggest container shipping company by capacity, said in a customer advisory that as of March 1 it had introduced "a temporary stoppage on all cargo bookings to/from Russia, covering all access areas including Baltics, Black Sea and Far East Russia”.

  • Richard Blum, husband of California Sen. Feinstein, dies

    Richard Blum, husband of California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, died Sunday after a long battle with cancer. Feinstein announced her husband's death in a statement Monday morning that said her “heart is broken today.” “My husband was my partner and best friend for more than 40 years," Feinstein said.

  • Missing man found dead in Arkansas woods with his dog still standing by him, cops say

    The owner and his dog hadn’t been seen or heard from for a week before search crews found them.

  • Proud Boys Leader Yells Racist Slurs Before Attacking Black Woman

    Andrew Walls, 26, was slapped with weapons and assault charges after he was seen on video sucker-punching a woman outside a bar in Akron, Ohio.

  • Woman smeared in the face with human feces on New York City subway platform

    A woman had human feces smeared on her face as she waited for the train at a New York City subway platform during rush hour, police say.

  • Police find tow truck driver 'dazed and unable to speak' after violent punch caught on video

    Police released a video showing the assault, which left the victim unconscious and suffering from a concussion and skull fracture.

  • Nevada governor and his wife accosted at restaurant by men shouting ‘racist threats’

    Steve Sisolak said the men shouted threats at his wife, Kathy Sisolak, who is of Chinese heritage Steve Sisolak and his wife, Kathy, in Las Vegas on 23 February. Photograph: Steve Marcus/AP The Nevada governor and his wife were accosted and chased from a restaurant in Las Vegas on Sunday, as two men, one a rightwing “digital creator”, shouted profanities and threats. In a statement, Steve Sisolak said the men shouted “racist threats” at his wife, Kathy Sisolak, who is of Chinese heritage. The Si

  • Officials speak after deadly Sacramento County church shooting

    Five people are dead after a shooting inside a church in the Arden area of Sacramento County, officials said. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a father shot and killed his three children inside the Church of Sacramento before shooting and killing himself. There is a fifth victim, but there is no known information about them. A church worker who was upstairs heard the shots around 5:07 p.m. and went outside to call dispatchers, the sheriff's office said.

  • Woman arrested after toddler abducted in Sunnyvale from family car

    Officers arrested Luong Tammy Huynh, 29, as she returned to her home in San Jose in connection with the abduction of a toddler.

  • 'Terrified neighbors': Burrillville man charged over arsenal in home remains jailed

    A magistrate had created a path for the release of a Burrillville man but U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell stayed that order on Monday.

  • Mother arrested for allegedly assaulting child in store parking lot

    A Wichita Falls woman claimed she dropped her child when she fell on ice in a Target parking lot, but video evidence showed the woman assaulting her child.

  • LA actor arrested for alleged involvement in deadly drug scheme

    A Los Angeles TV actor is behind bars accused of being part of a drug delivery business that took a deadly turn.

  • Seattle bakery closes, cites excessive crime

    A Seattle bakery owner has closed her shop due to the excessive crime happening around the area. In an interview with The Seattle Times published Sunday, Piroshky Piroshky bakery owner Olga Sagan told the newspaper about the recent crime that happened at her store, including an individual being shot and wounded nearby and people abusing drugs at the front of her store. Sagan said she called the police about the incidents and alleged there was no...

  • Mother of slain Plymouth baby Mercedes Lain gets maximum sentence in child neglect case

    Tiffany Corburn's sentence marks the end of all criminal cases stemming from the death of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain of Plymouth.

  • Louisville agrees to big payout to a family held at gunpoint by police on a bad warrant

    The family's lawsuit says the police raided their home, and drew guns, based on a search warrant containing false statements

  • RAW VIDEO: Las Vegas police officer accused of casino robbery appears in court

    Watch as Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer Caleb Rogers appeared in court Monday for allegedly robbing the Rio casino. During the hearing, the prosecutor said the M.O. of the robbery matches similar robberies at Red Rock Casino and Aliante Casino.