'A big heart': Clermont City Council members remember Jim Purvis, who died Monday at age 82

An empty chair tied with a black ribbon at the Clermont City Council meeting Tuesday night commemorated the death of council member Jim Purvis, who died at age 82 early Monday morning at Cornerstone Hospice House following a brief illness.

In front of Purvis' chair was a portrait and a white rose.

"Each council member spoke fondly of Purvis who had a reputation for his no nonsense views and his love for Clermont, which he cared passionately about right up until death," wrote The News Leader.

“It was an honor to know and work with Jim as well as call him a friend. I thank God for placing him in my life as I learned a great deal from him and I will always cherish those memories,” Mayor Tim Murry, in a news release, said of Purvis.

“The city and I will forever be in debt to Jim for his wisdom, insight, frankness and above all, the love he bestowed," Murry added.

Purvis, born in Pennsylvania, moved to Clermont in 1998 and took an interest in local government. He attended council meetings, was informed on issues and eager to share his thoughts, a Clermont representative said in a news release.

Some Clermont residents' views clashed with those of Purvis. The city recently filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit against him filed by a citizen who argued with Purvis on Facebook and claimed defamation.

Purvis was persuaded to run for office by his neighbor and then-Seat 2 council member Ray Goodgame, who decided not to seek re-election due to his declining health. With a platform focused on public safety and fiscal responsibility, Purvis was elected in November 2019 and re-elected in 2021.

"I hope to return our council to one of mutual respect, understanding, and a place that residents feel welcome," Purvis told the Daily Commercial when he ran for City Council in 2019.

In 2023, he ran unopposed and was sworn into his third term Nov. 14. His peers selected him to serve as mayor pro tem in 2022 and 2023.

“I am so going to miss Jim,” council member Michele Pines said in the news release. “What a bigger-than-life person, tell it like it was and get it done contradiction he was. Loud and at times brash, yet also a humble and caring man with a big heart.”

In 2004, Purvis joined the city of Clermont’s Code Enforcement Board and served until 2012. Locals recognized his appreciation for first responders, especially firefighters, and, in 2014, he joined the Firefighters Pension Board of Trustees and served for five years.

Purvis also represented Clermont on the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) from 2019 to 2023 and served on the Tourist Development Council (TDC) from 2022 on.

“I met Jim about six years ago when I first considered getting involved in local government,” council member Michael Gonzalez said in the release. “He became such an inspiring mentor and guiding force, offering words of encouragement and sharing his experiences to help me learn. He will certainly be missed.”

A memorial service for Purvis will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Family Christian Center Church, 2500 U.S. 27, Clermont. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed at fcclive.com/live.

Instead of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Cornerstone Hospice Foundation for the Mike Conley House, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778.

