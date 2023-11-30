Big holiday happenings in Rochester this weekend: Here's what the weather looks like

The ever-popular Roc Holiday Village opens in downtown Rochester on Friday, and there are other seasonal events planned, but the weather won't lend itself to a winter wonderland feeling.

Following the first significant snowfall in the region, Rochester will enjoy warmer temperatures on Thursday, with the daily high expected to be in the middle to upper 40s.

If temperatures reach projected highs, it will be the 13th day this month that they have met or exceeded the average, based on data from AccuWeather.

There were five days warmer than 60 degrees in November , including a three-day stretch from Nov. 15-17.

While temperatures are expected to remain mild Friday and Saturday, precipitation is expected to arrive in the area on Friday in the way of widespread rain.

Temperatures are expected to be seasonably mild in Rochester starting Thursday. Red parts of the map are warmer than 41 degrees.

The AccuWeather forecast for Rochester on Friday calls for intermittent rain and snow showers turning to all rain, with temperatures reaching the lower 40s. Total accumulation, predominantly rain, is expected to roughly 0.3 inches.

The impending rainstorms could prevent any chance of Rochesterians seeing the Northern Lights on Friday, which will be visible as far south as Oregon and Illinois. Clouds are expected to develop Thursday evening and persist into the weekend. AccuWeather predicts cloud cover of 84% by Thursday evening and 99% on Friday.

While the rain may seem poised to put a damper on the weekend, there are plenty of reasons to venture outside. In addition to the holiday village, the Liberty Pole lighting and parade is at 5p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 and Holidays at the Rochester Public Market, with holiday-focused vendors, at 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

— Steve Howe covers weather, climate and lake issues for the Democrat and Chronicle and as a native upstate New Yorker thinks fall is the best season. Have any insight into changing winter weather? Share with him at showe@gannett.com.

