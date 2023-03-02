Big Iron Auctions Is Selling This Awesome Camaro Pace Car

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This 350 will have you screaming!

Chevrolet made its name with cars like the Camaro, light and nimble with plenty of power to boot the competition. Cars like this one are extremely good examples of just that. A perfect example of what makes the Chevy Camaro a pony car, its powerful motor, manual transmission, and iconic color scheme are eye-catching to say the least. There’s a lot to talk about but you might be from seeing it for yourself.

In fact, that 350 cubic inch V8 engine was more than enough to push some truly impressive horsepower numbers. You might think that it didn’t take much to impress in 1969, when this car was built, but you’d be surprised by this one. On top of that, the manual mentioned earlier has four gears so you’ll never be at a loss for power transfer that works for you. All of this is well and good but it’s far from the only reason it was chosen for the 1969 Indy Pace Car position.

One of the best parts of the vehicle has a lot to do with the orange racing stripes over a white paint job. These features made it the perfect attention getter for anyone with a taste for cool cars. Not to mention the convertible top which makes it possible for the driver to feel the wind smacking them when they punch the gas. All of this fun is more than welcome by the 12-bolt rear end whose strength under extreme pressure is world renowned. There once sat a driver that made history in the eyes of thousands in this car, now that could be you.

