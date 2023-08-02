Big Island man, 71, identified after fatal dog attack

Aug. 2—UPDATE: 11:20 a.m.

Hawaii island police have identified the victim of a fatal dog attack in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision as Robert Northrop, 71, of Ocean View.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Hawaii island police are investigating the death of a man who was attacked by four dogs in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision Tuesday morning.

The Hawaii Police Department said it responded to the incident at around 9 a.m. in the 92-2000 block of Outrigger Drive. Officers found the victim, who police believe to be in his 70s, lying unconscious on the road.

A witness who lives in the area checked on a commotion outside and "saw the victim being attacked in the roadway by four large dogs," Hawaii County police said.

The witness chased the dogs away and called first responders to the scene. The victim was treated at the scene and taken to the Kona Community Hospital, where he died.

Police said the dogs' owners, who also live in the area, were not at the scene at the time of the attack but have been contacted. They have surrendered all four dogs and a litter of 10 puppies to the Hawaii County Animal Control and Protection Agency.

Police are investigating the incident as a negligent failure to control a dangerous dog case. The failure to take reasonable measures to prevent an unprovoked dog attack that results in serious injury or death is a felony crime. The dog owners could face a fine of up to $25,000, 10 years in prison, restitution and euthanasia of the dogs.

"There is currently no evidence that the victim provoked this horrific attack. This incident is a senseless tragedy that could have been avoided," Hawaii Police Chief Ben Moszkowicz said in a statement.

The man's identity is being withheld until positive identification is made and next of kin is contacted. An autopsy will be conducted to determine his exact cause of death.

"We offer our heartfelt thoughts to the victim's family," said Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said in a statement. "Regardless of the circumstances, this is a tragedy for our island community."

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at 808-960-3118 or via email at Donovan.Kohara@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call the CrimeStoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.